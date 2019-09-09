Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) tries to scramble from the pocket as he is pressured by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first serious injury of the regular season in their first game Sunday.
Starting defensive tackle Malik Jackson will miss some time with what coach Doug Pederson termed a “significant” left foot injury. He was hurt in the fourth quarter of a 32-27 victory over Washington at Lincoln Financial Field and was wearing a protective boot on his leg after the game.
“We’re still waiting on a few more test results,” Pederson said during Monday’s livestreamed news conference. “But it’s a significant injury that is going to require some time (to heal).”
Jackson, 29, joined the Eagles as a free agent during the offseason following three years with Jacksonville. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 after getting a career-high eight sacks for the Jaguars.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder was looking forward to lining up alongside defensive tackle Fletcher Cox this season.
“I want to be going to the Pro Bowl every year and be an All-Pro, so why learn from the guy (Cox) who’s already done those things?” Jackson said Wednesday. “You couldn’t draw it up any better.”
Jackson’s injury leaves Pederson and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz with just three defensive tackles on the 53-man roster: Cox, Tim Jernigan and former Indianapolis Colts standout Hassan Ridgeway.
The Eagles could promote Bruce Hector to the active roster from the practice squad. Hector, who appeared in eight games last season as a rookie for the Eagles, was traded to Arizona last month in exchange for safety Rudy Ford, but rejoined Philadelphia after the Cardinals released him.
“I played in one (preseason) game for them, and thought I did OK,” Hector said Thursday. “It just goes to show you have to always be prepared because you never know what can happen in this league.”
A back injury limited Jernigan to three regular-season games and two playoff games last season, but he appears to be back to full strength. The 6-2, 295-pounder had the Eagles’ only sack against the Redskins.
He played 25 of the Eagles’ 67 defensive snaps. Ridgeway had 24 and Jackson 34.
“I thought both guys (Jernigan and Ridgeway) were disruptive,” Pederson said. “Timmy in particular.”
Cox enjoyed a solid game after sitting out the preseason while recovering from offseason foot surgery. He got hurt in last season’s playoff game against New Orleans.
If Cox was rusty, he didn’t show it. He was on the field for 43 plays and made two tackles.
“I was just ready to roll,” Cox said Sunday. “I just let it go and had fun out there.”
At least the Eagles had fun in the second half.
They trailed Washington 20-7 at halftime after a lackluster early performance that prompted fans to boos them on the way to the locker room at intermission.
“We deserved all the boos,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said Sunday.
