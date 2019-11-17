PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles got off to a strong start in their bid to upset New England on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Carson Wentz's 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert helped the Eagles take a 10-9 halftime lead.
The Eagles earned a 10-0 lead behind place-kicker Jake Elliott's 42-yard field on the first series and a terrific, 95-yard drive that ended with Wentz's 5-yard TD pass to Goedert. Officials originally ruled that Patriots Jonathan Jones had intercepted it, but it was overturned on review.
The Patriots answered with three field goals from place-kicker Nick Folk.
The Eagles' defense also came up with a big stand in the second quarter, forcing Tom Brady into three straight incompletions from the 4-yard line.
The Patriots threatened again after Wentz fumbled on a sack by Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, but the Eagles defense prevented further damage.
Note: Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson left the game in the second quarter with a concussion and did not return. Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced him.
