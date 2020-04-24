TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor (1) catches a pass all alone in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
For the Philadelphia Eagles, the first round of the NFL draft was as much about what they didn’t do as it was about what they did.
Philadelphia did select wide receiver Jalen Reagor of TCU with the No. 21 pick.
The Eagles, however, did not trade up for a chance at wide receiver Ceedee Lamb of Oklahoma.
Philadelphia also didn’t select wide receiver Justin Jefferson of LSU.
The 5-foot-11, 206-pound Reagor averaged 14.2 yards per catch last season, but TCU struggled with poor quarterback play. He also returned two punts for touchdowns. Reagor runs the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds and is known for his big-play ability.
“Jalen fit something that we were really looking for,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said. “He’s an explosive guy and has the ability to contribute as a receiver and as a returner.”
But despite Reagor's talents, it was a first round that generated plenty of conversation among Eagles fans.
One pick after the Eagles' selection, the Minnesota Vikings chose Jefferson with the No. 22 pick. Many draft experts had Jefferson ranked ahead of Reagor.
What made the Reagor pick even more debatable is what the Dallas Cowboys did at pick No. 17 when they chose Lamb.
No one can predict who among Reagor, Lamb or Jefferson will have the best NFL career. But it's fair to say the three will be linked together and compared against each for their foreseeable NFL future.
Reagor doesn't lack for confidence.
"I feel like I'm a great vertical threat," he said. "I can run any route in the route tree. I'm an electric player. I'll make an immediate impact when given the chance. So I'm coming in ready to work and ready to learn. I'm a great teammate, and I won't be a cancer to the locker room."
Wide receiver was considered one of the draft’s strongest positions.
“This is a very good receiver draft,” Roseman said. “There are lot of different flavors. I joked that it was like going to Dunkin' Donuts and picking out a different kind of doughnut. Everyone has their favorite type.”
Lamb was rated as one of the top wideouts, but he fell in the draft as Alabama receivers Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy were taken before him. The Denver Broncos selected Jeudy with the No. 15 pick, and the Las Vegas Raiders picked Ruggs at No. 12.
After the Jeudy and Ruggs selections, fans and media speculated the Eagles would trade up to pick Lamb.
But the Eagles stayed at No. 21 and selected Reagor.
"My whole life I’ve told my people, my family, I'm going to be a first-rounder someday," Reagor said. "It's just crazy. I'm so blessed to have it come true, and then what greater organization to go to (than the) Philadelphia Eagles."
Roseman said the Eagles examined the possibility of trading up in the draft. In the end, Philadelphia didn't want to part with their second- or third-round picks.
"We were very aggressive in working the phones and having these conversations with teams and trying to figure out where we can move and when we can move," Roseman said. "It just has to work for both sides, obviously, but we are also very comfortable (remaining at pick No. 21) and taking a player that has a great skill set for what we're looking for."
There was no debating that receiver was one of the Eagles' biggest needs.
A quick review of last season’s pass catchers shows that.
Nelson Agholor (39 catches last season) is now with the Raiders. DeSean Jackson is 33 and played in only three games last season because of an injury. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside had a disappointing rookie season with 10 catches. Alshon Jeffery (43 catches last season) reportedly has a strained relationship with the team and quarterback Carson Wentz. Greg Ward impressed last season with 21 catches in the final four games, but he was on the practice squad for most of the year.
This is a draft unlike any other in NFL history. It is being held from locations across the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After their first-round selection, the Eagles have seven picks remaining in the draft, which was scheduled to continue Friday night with the second round. Rounds 3-7 begin at noon Saturday.
