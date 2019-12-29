Eagles Giants Football

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

 Adam Hunger

The Philadelphia Eagles had to wait until nearly midnight to learn which team they will face next weekend in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

The Eagles will host the Seattle Seahawks at 4:40 p.m. Sunday. The playoff schedule was announced immediately after the Seahawks lost 26-21 to the San Francisco 49ers in the final game of the regular season.

NBC will televise the game.

The Niners would have been the team coming to Lincoln Financial Field next weekend if they had lost to Seattle. Instead, they are the NFC's No. 1 seed, and Seattle gets in as a wild card. 

On the final play of the game, Seattle was stopped just outside the end zone, denied what would have been the winning score.

The Eagles announced earlier Sunday night that tickets for their playoff game at the Linc will go on sale at noon Monday.

Tickets can only be purchased at ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household, the team said, and all tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Eagles' statement did not include ticket prices.

Philadelphia beat the New York Giants 34-17 on Sunday to win the NFC East title and qualify for the postseason for the third consecutive year.

Wild-card weekend schedule

Saturday

Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m (ABC, ESPN)

Tennessee at New England, 8:15 (CBS)

Sunday

Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 (Fox)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 (NBC)

First-round byes: San Francisco (No. 1 seed) and Green Bay (No. 2) in the NFC, and Baltimore (No. 1) and Kansas City (No. 2) in the AFC

