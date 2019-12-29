The Philadelphia Eagles had to wait until nearly midnight to learn which team they will face next weekend in the first round of the NFL playoffs.
The Eagles will host the Seattle Seahawks at 4:40 p.m. Sunday. The playoff schedule was announced immediately after the Seahawks lost 26-21 to the San Francisco 49ers in the final game of the regular season.
NBC will televise the game.
Sign up for
MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
The Niners would have been the team coming to Lincoln Financial Field next weekend if they had lost to Seattle. Instead, they are the NFC's No. 1 seed, and Seattle gets in as a wild card.
On the final play of the game, Seattle was stopped just outside the end zone, denied what would have been the winning score.
The Eagles announced earlier Sunday night that tickets for their playoff game at the Linc will go on sale at noon Monday.
Tickets can only be purchased at
ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household, the team said, and all tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Eagles' statement did not include ticket prices.
Philadelphia beat the New York Giants 34-17 on Sunday to win the NFC East title and qualify for the postseason for the third consecutive year.
Wild-card weekend schedule
Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m (ABC, ESPN)
Tennessee at New England, 8:15 (CBS)
Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 (Fox)
Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 (NBC)
First-round byes: San Francisco (No. 1 seed) and Green Bay (No. 2) in the NFC, and Baltimore (No. 1) and Kansas City (No. 2) in the AFC
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth
Bears Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
Raiders Broncos Football
Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Bears Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Bears Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Cardinals Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders preform during first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona CardinalsSunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Raiders Broncos Football
Denver Broncos cheerleaders before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey
Colts Jaguars Football
Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth
Raiders Broncos Football
A Denver Broncos cheerleader performs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Falcons Buccaneers Football
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleader during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Dolphins Patriots Football
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform in the second half of an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
Bears Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
Bears Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
Bears Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman
Packers Lions Football
Members of the Detroit Lions cheerleading squad perform during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Raiders Broncos Football
Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey
Titans Texans Football
Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mike Marshall)
Mike Marshall
Falcons Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman
Colts Jaguars Football
A members of the Jacksonville Jaguars Roar Cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
Packers Lions Football
A member of the Detroit Lions cheerleading squad performs during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Titans Texans Football
Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Monday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mike Marshall)
Mike Marshall
Dolphins Patriots Football
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform in the second half of an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman
Bears Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
Titans Texans Football
Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Falcons Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Packers Lions Football
The Detroit Lions cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Raiders Broncos Football
Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Titans Texans Football
A Houston Texans cheerleader performs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur talks after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) is stopped by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (32) and Eagles outside linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) leaves a news conference after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagels Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles fan ceclebrates during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles beat the Giants 34-17. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward (84) signs autographs after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagels Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles won 34-17. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants center Jon Halapio (75) reacts after getting injured in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson embraces New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) scores a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) is stopped by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (32) and Eagles outside linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur talks after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagels Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) on the field after winning the game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants free safety Antoine Bethea (41) reacts to a play in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagels Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) drops a pass during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles won 34-17. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants center Jon Halapio (75) leaves the field after getting injured in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson talks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) celebrates a touchdown with teammates in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagels Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles won 34-17. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) celebrates a touchdown with teammates in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) scores a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (15) falls with the ball in front of Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry (47) and Eagles cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc (34) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (15) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass as he is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) runs with the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass as he is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) celebrates beating the New York Giants after NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (15) scores a touchdown in front of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (32) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants tight end Kaden Smith (82) loses control of the ball in front of Philadelphia Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod (23) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs with the ball past New York Giants defensive back Michael Thomas (31) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagels Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles won 34-17. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Josh Perkins (81) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) celebrates with Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Josh Perkins (81) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Josh Perkins (81) scores a touchdown in front of New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker (27) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Josh Perkins (81) celebrates a touchdown with Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Josh Perkins (81) celebrates a touchdown with Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) celebrates with Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Josh Perkins (81) celebrates a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Josh McCown (18) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer (12) is stopped by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Genard Avery (58) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, left, watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants defensive back Michael Thomas (31) stops Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes in front of New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines (53) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants cornerback Antonio Hamilton (30) and New York Giants free safety Antoine Bethea (41) stop Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Dave Stevens, of the Disability Channel, reports on the field before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) runs on the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is stopped by New York Giants free safety Antoine Bethea (41) and New York Giants defensive back Michael Thomas (31) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is stopped after a catch by New York Giants defensive back Michael Thomas (31) NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes in front of New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines (53) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants defensive back Michael Thomas (31) stops Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants outside linebacker David Mayo (55) stops Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks to teammates before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles Richard Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer (12) is stopped by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Genard Avery (58) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants outside linebacker David Mayo (55) stops Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes in front of New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines (53) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is stopped after a catch by New York Giants defensive back Michael Thomas (31) NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants defensive back Michael Thomas (31) stops Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Josh McCown (18) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) watches from the sidelines in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, left, watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) reacts to sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants free safety Antoine Bethea (41) stops Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward (84) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes in front of New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines (53) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up next to Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Eagles Giants Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.