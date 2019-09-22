PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles will need another second-half comeback to beat Detroit on Sunday.
They trailed at halftime for the third time in as many games at Lincoln Financial Field, falling behind the Lions 20-10.
Eagles place-kicker Jake Elliott hit a 25-yard field goal and running back Jordan Howard scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, marking their first first-quarter points this season.
Detroit's Jamal Agnew returned a kickoff 100 yards for a TD, running back Kerryon Johnson scored on a 1-yard run and place-kicker Matt Prater booted a pair of field goals.
Agnew's kickoff return for a TD was the first against the Eagles since Detroit's Jeremy Ross brought one back 98 yards on Dec. 8, 2013, otherwise known as the "Snow Game."
