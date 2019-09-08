PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles got off to a rocky start in their season-opener against Washington Sunday.

Redskins quarterback Case Keenum threw two long touchdown passes to help them take a 20-7 lead in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field.

Disgruntled Eagles fans booed the team as it went to the locker room at halftime.

Washington scored on its first possession on Keenum's 48-yard TD to tight end Vernon Davis. Davis hurdled Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby, then broke away from safety Andrew Sendejo en route to the end zone.

Keenum also fired a 70-yard TD pass to rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who got behind Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas on the play.

Redskins place-kicker Dustin Hopkins also booted two field goals.

Trailing 17-0, the Eagles scored their first touchdown of the season on Carson Wentz's 51-yard TD pass to wide receiver DeSean Jackson. It was Jackson's 30th career TD of 50 yards or more.

