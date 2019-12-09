Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz (86) celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants' Darius Slayton (86) stiff-arms Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby (21) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Gerry (47) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
New York Giants' Eli Manning, left, and Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz meet after overtime of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz (86) celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
New York Giants' Darius Slayton scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
New York Giants' Darius Slayton scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
New York Giants' Eli Manning passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
New York Giants' Darius Slayton (86) stiff-arms Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby (21) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Gerry (47) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
New York Giants' Eli Manning warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles came together just in time to avoid another embarrassing defeat Monday.
After getting booed off the field at halftime by a soggy, disgruntled crowd, they produced cheers at the end by rallying for a 23-17 overtime victory over the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles scored on the first possession of overtime, clinching the win on Carson Wentz's 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz with 5 minutes, 10 seconds left in the 10-minute extra period.
"The guys are so excited, so thrilled," coach Doug Pederson said. "We talked all week about hanging together, and they did that tonight. To me, this was a big team win."
The Eagles (6-7) snapped a three-game losing streak and moved into a tie with Dallas (6-7) atop the NFC East with three regular-season games remaining. The Cowboys own an advantage, having beaten the Eagles 37-10 earlier this season.
The rematch is Dec. 22 at the Linc.
"We know what's in front of us," Pederson said. "We know what's at stake."
The Eagles relied on some backups to erase a 17-3 deficit with an impressive comeback in the second half.
Running back Boston Scott was the star of the game, rushing for 89 yards and a TD on 10 carries and catching six passes for 69 yards. He had one career reception before Monday.
Scott got the fans riled up with several dazzling plays before scoring on a 2-yard run that cut the Giants' lead to 17-10. The Eagles tied it with 1:53 left in regulation on Wentz's 2-yard TD pass to Ertz. Rookie wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside helped set up the play with a diving 22-yard catch.
Wentz completed 33 of 50 passes for 325 yards and two TDs.
"The coaches do a great job of preparing us each week," Scott said. "When we get an opportunity, it's up to us to take advantage of it."
The Eagles' comeback ruined Eli Manning's bid for a victory in what could have been his last start for the Giants (2-11), who suffered their ninth straight loss.
The 38-year-old, 16-year veteran, who replaced injured rookie Daniel Jones, led the Giants to that 14-point halftime lead with a pair of long touchdown passes that conjured images of Manning from a decade ago.
Both touchdowns went to impressive rookie wide receiver Darius Slayton.
The Giants went ahead 7-0 when Slayton spun away from Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby and raced to the end zone for a 35-yard TD on the first play of the second quarter. Later in the period, Manning found Slayton behind Darby and safety Rodney McLeod and connected for a 55-yard TD.
Manning completed 15 of 30 passes for 203 yards with the two TDs.
"We messed up in the first half," Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said. "I just love how we stayed together."
The Eagles had to overcome a few injuries Monday.
Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and tackle Lane Johnson were taken into the locker room with foot and ankle injuries, respectively, in the first half and did not return. Cornerback Jalen Mills left in the second half with an elbow injury.
The Eagles already were missing four starters — wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (foot), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion) and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) — for the game.
Jeffery's injury left rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward Jr., a former practice squad player, as the Eagles' only available wide receivers.
Johnson was writhing in pain in the second quarter when Wentz landed on his left leg after a hit from Giants defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson. Johnson limped to the sideline before being carted into the locker room. Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced him.
"When guys go down, other guys step up," guard Brandon Brooks said. "That's the culture and the mentality around here."
They prevented what could have been a disastrous defeat.
The Eagles are still struggling in a lot of areas but have a realistic shot of winning the NFC East for the second time in three seasons. And with a division title comes a home playoff game.
"I can't say we saved our season tonight because we still have three games left," Pederson said. "But it's a start."
