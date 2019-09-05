PHILADELPHIA — Ten years later, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins still shudders at the memory of his first NFL game.
"It was bad," he said.
Jenkins was the New Orleans Saints' first-round draft pick in 2009 following a tremendous college career at Ohio State University. The Piscataway native, who played cornerback as a rookie, began that year as a backup to starters Jabari Greer and Tracy Porter.
The Saints opened the 2009 season on Sept. 13 against the Detroit Lions in the Superdome. Jenkins was playing on special teams before making his NFL defensive debut in the third quarter.
For one play.
"(Saints defensive coordinator) Gregg Williams called a coverage that had me one-on-one against (former Lions standout wide receiver) Calvin Johnson with no help," Jenkins said. "He got by me and caught a pass that went for about 60 yards (64) before someone pushed him out of bounds at the 3-yard line. I guess you could say that was my 'Welcome to the NFL' moment."
A few Eagles' rookies will make their NFL regular-season debuts Sunday, when they open the season against Washington at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles' first-round draft pick, tackle Andre Dillard, is not expected to play — nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters is the starting left tackle once again — but second-rounders J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Miles Sanders are slated for action at wide receiver and running back, respectively.
"We really mixed those guys in with the (starting offense) during training camp and got them comfortable with (quarterback) Carson (Wentz) for a reason," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "This why you draft these guys. I don't think you hold back. You plug them in and go. They have to learn, and there's no better teacher than on game day."
Arcega-Whiteside and Sanders are both thrilled about making their NFL debuts.
Like every young football player, they grew up dreaming about playing the highest level and are now about to do it.
"I'm very excited," Sanders said. "I've been working my whole life to get to this point and now all that hard work is about to pay off."
According to veterans such as Jenkins and running back Darren Sproles, the key is to bask in the moment without getting overwhelmed by it.
Sproles made his debut on Sept. 11, 2005 as the San Diego Chargers' fourth-round pick out of Kansas State. He played exclusively on special teams, averaging 36.5 yards on four kickoff returns and 12.5 yards on two punt returns in a 28-24 loss to Dallas.
"You can't get too caught up in the first game because you have a long season ahead of you," Sproles said. "Just relax and play football, just like you've been doing since you were a little kid."
Jenkins had the same message for young players.
As poorly as he played in his debut, he bounced back fairly quickly. The Saints won the Super Bowl that season, and Jenkins played a key role. Over the years, he's become one of the NFL's top safeties and has two championship rings.
He still remembers his first game, though.
"The worst part about it was we had this big chart hanging in the locker room that measured your performance in each game, like how many tackles you had, interceptions, stuff like that," he said with a laugh. "I was only in for the one play and received a rating of negative 100 percent. I had to look at that the whole week."
