Vikings Eagles Football

The Eagles’ Shelton Gibson makes a catch near Minnesota’s Mike Hughes during a 2018 game. The catch went for 48 yards.

 Michael Perez / associated press

Wide receiver Shelton Gibson’s career with the Philadelphia Eagles ended Sunday after two seasons.

Gibson, a fifth-round draft pick in 2017, was waived/injured after hurting his ankle in an Aug. 4 open practice at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles filled his spot on the 90-man preseason roster by signing free agent cornerback Sojourn Shelton.

Gibson, a former standout at West Virginia University, appeared in 25 regular-season and playoff games over two seasons with the Eagles but had just three receptions for 59 yards. His 48-yard reception against Minnesota was his only catch in 2018.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pounder was a long shot to make this season’s team, which features a deep group of wide receivers that includes Nelson Agholor, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins.

Sojourn Shelton signed with Arizona as a rookie free agent last season before being waived after the 2018 preseason. He spent most of the year on Cincinnati’s practice squad.

