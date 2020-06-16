The Philadelphia Eagles will first look within to find a replacement for Brandon Brooks.
The Pro Bowl right guard tore his left Achilles tendon while working out at the NovaCare Complex on Monday and will miss the entire 2020 season.
“We’re still looking at a lot of options, obviously, starting with our own roster and the guys that we have competing for those backup spots and possibly those starting spots,” coach Doug Pederson said in a video conference with reporters Tuesday morning. “We obviously haven’t made any decisions. We are going to look at a lot of different scenarios, different possibilities, and we have some time before training camp to try to sort these things out.”
Brooks commented on the injury with this tweet Monday night.
“So I guess now that news is out yes I tore my other Achilles but when life gives you lemons you make lemonade,” he tweeted. “I’ll be back and better than ever. Appreciate the love.”
Brooks, 30, has been named to three straight Pro Bowls. He has been troubled by injuries the past two seasons.
He tore his right Achilles in a playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints in January 2019.
Brooks injured his shoulder in the 2019 regular-season finale against the New York Giants. Brooks was allowed to work out at NovaCare during the pandemic lockdown because he was rehabbing the shoulder injury.
“My heart sunk when I got the news about Brandon’s injury,” Pederson said. “This guy has worked extremely hard to get himself back in playing shape to have a solid 2020 season. Obviously, we feel for him, to have to go through this again, but we know that he’ll push through.”
The offensive line was already in a state of transition before Brooks’ injury.
Andrew Dillard, the Eagles’ 2019 first-round draft pick, is expected to start at left tackle this season, replacing Jason Peters, one of the best players in franchise history.
Peters, 38, is still a free agent. He has struggled to stay on the field because of injuries the past two seasons.
The Eagles could bring Peters back and play him at guard. They could sign a free agent or rely on a player already on the roster.
Matt Pryor, a 2018 sixth-round pick, started in place of the injured Brooks in Philadelphia’s playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks last season.
The Eagles drafted offensive lineman Jack Driscoll in the fourth round this year. Guards Sua Opeta and Nate Herbig are also on the roster. The Eagles signed Opeta, an undrafted free agent, in week 14 of last season. Herberg made the Eagles’ roster as undrafted free agent last season and appeared in two games.
It has been difficult for the Eagles to evaluate these players, however, because of the virtual offseason, which ended Monday.
“These guys have to understand that there’s a little bit of a sense of urgency once we get into training camp (in July),” Pederson said. “Things are going to move fast. We as coaches need to evaluate these players. I have to put them in position to be successful (and) to show what they can do.”
