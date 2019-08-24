Eddy O’Kinsky, of Pine Beach, and 14-year-old Emma Engle, of Toms River, were the winners of SUP AC Race Series Race 4 on Saturday in Atlantic City.
The 6-mile loop-course race for standup paddleboarders had 20 mph headwinds through the intracoastal waterway in Ventnor and Chelsea Heights.
O’Kinsky, the 2017 champion, was the overall winner and won the Elite Men’s Division in 1 hour, 11 minutes, 55 seconds.
Engle was second overall and won the Elite Women’s Division in 1:13.24.
Pol Miranda, of Brigantine, finished third overall and was second in the Elite Men’s Division in 1:18.37. Josie Lata, of Pine Beach, placed fourth overall and was second in the Elite Women’s Division in 1:20.26.
The series concludes at the Downbeach Seafood Festival on Sept. 8 in Ventnor. Registration for the race can be made at Paddleguru.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.