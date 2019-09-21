Makayla Edwards scored two goals in Absegami High School's 2-0 girls field hockey win over Cedar Creek Saturday during a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional game.
Amber Conway had an assist for Absegami (3-5). Kayla Ospina made seven saves.
Cedar Creek (1-7) goalie, Gabbie Luko, had 18 saves.
Southern Reg. 4,
Jackson Memorial 1
Maitland Demand led Southern Regional (7-1) with two goals.
Kate O'Boyle and Erika Barbera had a goal each. Emily Raylman had two assists. Barbera had one.
Claudia DiStaso scored for Jackson Memorial (5-1-1) on an assist from Sydney Walter. Mildred Trembley made 11 saves.
From Friday
Our Lady of Mercy 4,
Highland Reg. 3
Anna Eaise led Our Lady of Mercy Academy (4-2) with three goals.
Adrianna Dodge had a goal and one assist. Fiona Lockhart had an assist. Alexandra Kazan and Manya Karpiak made three and two saves, respectively.
Rachel Lezotte had two goals for Highland Regional (0-7). Kanai Dismus had one. Carli Enley had five saves.
