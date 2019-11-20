Mainland Egg Harbor Township Football

Egg Harbor Township's Steven Canela runs in the second quarter during their Thanksgiving Day game against Mainland Regional High's football team, in Linwood, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — This will be the final year that Egg Harbor Township and Mainland high schools play their annual Thanksgiving football game, township Superintendent Kim Gruccio said. 

Gruccio, who made the announcement at Tuesday's school board meeting, said the ever-changing state football playoff format has led to the change in the schedule. Continuing to play a game on the holiday would lead to having to play three games in eight days, Gruccio said. 

"We are looking to play Mainland, but it has to be within the first eight games of the season so it doesn't interfere with the playoff process," Gruccio said during the district's Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. 

Mainland leads the series 23-12-1.  The winner receives the Kiwanis Trophy. Last year, Mainland defeated EHT 13-7 in overtime. 

