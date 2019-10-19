CHERRY HILL TOWNSHIP — Yasir Triniwell waited 15 long days to play football Saturday.
It showed.
The senior wide receiver and defensive back returned a blocked field goal and an interception for touchdowns to propel Egg Harbor Township High School to a 31-0 win over Cherry Hill East in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game.
“This feels really good because last game, I don’t think I played my best,” Triniwell said. "I was bringing it (Saturday).”
EHT’s previous contest was a 22-0 loss to Washington Township on Oct. 4.
“I was so anxious for this game, especially because it was on Saturday and it’s usually on Friday,” Triniwell said. “I just put everything into it.”
EHT (2-4) and Cherry Hill East (2-5) are both rebuilding programs.
Triniwell’s touchdowns turned the game completely in EHT’s favor. The first score came when Cherry Hill East attempted a 35-yard field goal with four seconds left in the first half.
Eagles junior Amir Dunn broke through and blocked the kick. The ball popped into the air and landed right in Triniwell’s hands. He returned it 77 yards for a touchdown to give EHT a 17-0 halftime lead. Triniwell seemed surprised at first to catch the ball.
“I hesitated,” he said, “and then I was off to the races.”
Triniwell’s interception return came with one minute left in the third quarter. He stepped in front of a Cherry Hill pass at the EHT 12-yard line and returned it 88 yards down the sideline to make it 24-0 Eagles.
“I made a man miss, and then my teammates blocked for me,” Triniwell said.
Saturday’s win gave EHT its first road victory since it beat Bridgeton 21-6 on Nov. 4, 2016.
The Eagles also got their first shutout victory since a 41-0 win over Mainland Regional on Nov. 23, 2017.
EHT defenders Dunn, Drew Carpenter, James Mahana, James Tucker, Kevin Adams and Stephen Moore each made a tackle for a loss Saturday.
On offense, freshman quarterback Christian Rando completed 6 of 9 passes for 43 yards and a touchdown, while junior running back Avery McKim rushed 10 times for 64 yards and a score.
“We haven’t lost any kids throughout the year,” EHT coach Kevin Stetser said. “We had a great two weeks of practice, and they played really hard. I think that was the difference today. I think we were a bit more of a physical team.”
EHT will try to build on the momentum of Saturday’s win when it plays at Bridgeton (1-5) on Friday.
EHT hasn’t had a winning season since 2010. It can be tough playing for a rebuilding program, but Triniwell talks with enthusiasm about his years with the Eagles.
“The coaches and the people I play with never give up no matter what our record is or what the score is,” Triniwell said. “I have to go through the trenches with them.”
Egg Harbor Township 6 11 7 7 - 31
Cherry Hill East 0 0 0 0 – 0
FIRST QUARTER
EHT – McKim 15 run (kick failed)
SECOND QUARTER
EHT – Martin 22 field goal
EHT – Triniwell 77 blocked field goal return (Bullock pass from Mimms)
THIRD QUARTER
EHT – Triniwell 88 int return (Martin kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
EHT – Fleming 11 pass from Rando (Martin kick)
