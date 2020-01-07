BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School boys swimming team took command midway through its meet with host St. Augustine Prep on Tuesday and slowly pulled away.
Egg Harbor Township’s Joey Tepper and Brandon Bell won two individual races apiece to lead the Eagles to a 104.5-65.5 victory in the key Cape-Atlantic League American Conference meet.
Egg Harbor Township improved to 5-0 overall and in the conference. St. Augustine, the defending American Conference champion, fell to 4-1 overall and in the conference.
EHT will host Mainland Regional at 4 p.m. Jan. 14.
“The Prep swam amazing, a really talented team, and we’re just happy with how we performed today,” Eagles coach Mark Jamieson said. “A lot of guys really dug in deep and won a lot of close races. We had a lot of in-season bests. We’re excited to see how the outcome of the season will be, but we’re very pleased with how we swam today.”
EHT had a 33-29 edge after four races but began the meet’s second half with a sweep of the first three places in the 100-yard butterfly. Bell won the race in 52.91 seconds, and Ethan Do and Ben Nguyen took second and third, respectively. That gave the Eagles a 13-3 edge in scoring in the race and a 46-32 lead overall.
Winchester Ployratana followed with a win for EHT in the 100 butterfly, and Andrew Dang placed second. EHT also placed fourth in the race for a 12-4 edge to go up 58-36.
Ployratana also swam the butterfly leg on the winning 200 medley relay team, was second in the 50 freestyle and led off the first-place 200 freestyle relay team.
“It feels great (to win the meet),” said Ployratana, a 17-year-old senior and EHT resident. “The past three years (against St. Augustine) we won one year and lost the other two years really close. We were really pumped to win this year.”
Tepper, a three-time first-team Press All-Star, got a challenge in the 200 individual medley from Prep’s Shane Washart, but Tepper won by 0.76 seconds in 1 minute, 54.17 seconds. Tepper returned to take the 500 freestyle by more than four seconds in 4:32.89. He also anchored the two winning freestyle relay teams.
“My races were all really solid, actually best times overall, so I’m really happy with that, and I’m really happy that the team won,” said Tepper, a 17-year-old senior and EHT resident. “Last year, I swam well, but we lost (89-81), and it felt like a loss. This time, it really feels good.”
The meet stayed close at first, but EHT led throughout as Bell, Ben Nguyen, Ployratana and Connor Ammann won the first race, the 200 medley relay.
“It feels great,” said senior Nguyen, a 17-year-old EHT resident. “It was great coming back this year with new freshmen coming in. It was a great overall experience. Last year, we lost, and we really wanted to come back this year and win it. It was a better environment. We had better times, and it was a better overall meet.”
Bell won the 100 backstroke,and A.J. Mallari was first in the 100 breaststroke.
St. Augustine’s Jack Levari won the 200 freestyle, and Wil Carpenter took the 50 freestyle.
“I think we had a great meet, but, obviously, the score doesn’t reflect that,” St. Augustine coach Jon Stinson said. “We swam all best times and stepped up to the challenge that was in front of us, and we did the best that we possibly could against a better team.”
