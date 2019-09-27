EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Freshman place-kicker Joey Marten became a star for the Egg Harbor Township High School football team Friday night.
His successful extra point after the Eagles’ only touchdown proved to be the difference in a 7-6 victory over Oakcrest in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game.
“I was a little nervous when I went out there,” Marten said. “But I just focused on putting that ball through the uprights.”
A large crowd packed the stands to see the Atlantic County rivalry. Oakcrest’s fans used their cell phones to light up the visiting bleachers while rooting for the Falcons. EHT’s supporters countered with long and loud cheers.
EHT (1-3) earned its first win of the season with a third-quarter drive that ended with a 22-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Christian Rando to senior wide receiver Yasir Triniwell.
On third-and-4 from the Oakcrest 27-yard line, Rando rolled out right away from pressure and found Triniwell in the corner of the end zone for the go-ahead score.
“We knew that play was going to be there,” Rando said. “I just threw it up there and I knew Yasir would find a way to get it.”
Marten split the uprights with his extra point, touching off a loud celebration from the Eagles fans.
Oakcrest moved to the EHT 34-yard line on its final possession, but a fourth-down pass fell incomplete with 1 minute, 56 seconds left in regulation.
The Falcons (1-3) scored their only touchdown on their first offensive play.
Angel Casanova grabbed a toss off a flea-flicker and fired a strike downfield to Aljah Reeves, who was a step behind two Eagles defensive backs. Reeves caught it without breaking stride and sprinted to the end zone for a 70-yard TD with 9:35 remaining in the opening quarter.
Egg Harbor Township’s best scoring opportunity in the first half came four minutes later, when a poor snap on a punt gave the Eagles possession at Oakcrest’s 38-yard line. A facemask penalty and offsides infraction helped the Eagles advance to the 8-yard line, but an incomplete pass on fourth down ended the drive.
Both defenses turned in solid first-half performances.
For Oakcrest, linebacker Darrien Dejean and defensive tackle Widji Selphin helped hold the Eagles to 70 total yards in the first half. Selphin ended the game with two sacks. The Falcons also forced two turnovers via a fumble and an interception by safety Imaari Andrews.
The Eagles put constant pressure on Casanova and held the Falcons to just 16 rushing yards in the first two quarters. Triniwell had an interception in the third quarter.
“This means so much to us,” Triniwell said. “We’ve been working so hard and this is a big win.”
Oakcrest 6 0 0 0 — 6
Egg Harbor Twp. 0 0 7 0 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
O — Reeves 70 pass from Casanova (Kick failed)
THIRD QUARTER
E — Triniwell 27 pass from Rando (Marten kick)
Records — Oakcrest 1-3; EHT 1-3.
