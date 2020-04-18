Stephanie VandenBerg trained since mid-December to compete in the 124th annual Boston Marathon.
She was scheduled to run the 26.2-mile course for the second time Monday.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s oldest annual marathon was pushed back to Sept. 14.
VandenBerg was disappointed.
Being an avid runner, however, she just decided to have her own marathon in the meantime.
Last Sunday, the 31-year-old Northfield resident ran from her home and through Egg Harbor Township, Somers Point, Linwood and back to her front door.
VandenBerg finished the 26.2-mile self-designed course in a personal-best 3 hours, 18 minutes, 1 second.
It was her sixth career marathon.
“I’m on Cloud 9 right because it was such an incredible feeling.” said VandenBerg, who still plans to run in the Boston Marathon in September.
“I just put in all that hard work for the last four months, and I needed some kind of closure. I never meant for it to be my personal-best marathon race, but that’s the way it ended up.”
VandenBerg started running when she joined the track and field team as a senior at Mainland Regional High School. She also played field hockey for the Mustangs before graduating in 2007. She continued her education at Rowan University and is now a teacher at Davenport Elementary School in EHT.
These days, she typically wakes up around 4 or 4:30 a.m. each day to train, taking even longer runs on the weekends.
“I’m very goal-oriented,” said VandenBerg. “I guess (running) is just something that I strive to get better at every time I start a new training cycle. I love to push myself. I’m a hard worker. I just like to challenge myself.”
During her personal marathon, VandenBerg had the support of her older sister, Carli Smith, who rode her bike beside VandenBerg throughout the entire course.
“I would have not been able to do this without her,” VandenBerg said.
When VandenBerg was about a mile from completing the course that she had created via an online service, she informed Smith about a possible PR.
Smith told her “to go and get it.”
“I think just being by her side was a huge help,” said Smith, 34, of EHT. “It’s hard to run that alone. The biggest thing was just staying near her, giving her a water bottle, encouraging her, playing music or whatever she needed.
“It was great to be a part of it.”
VandenBerg also had the support of co-workers, family members and her friends from Best Foot Forward, a running club based in EHT.
VandenBerg’s husband, Chris, a medical resident at AltantiCare, son Christopher, 3, and daughter Natalie, 1, watched her cross the finish line at their Northfield home.
“I think it’ll forever be my favorite race because of all the support I had that I didn’t expect,” VandenBerg said.
Smith and her husband, Ryan Smith, the EHT High School boys track and field coach, set up a police escort, sirens blaring and all, as VandenBerg neared the finish line.
“I was really excited,” Carli Smith said. “I teared up a few times seeing the support she had, especially from her running club. It was great to see.
“I’m excited for her. I hope Boston 2020 happens. I really hope she gets that opportunity because she has worked so hard.”
VandenBerg qualified for the Boston Marathon after a 3:24:11-finish at the New Jersey Marathon in Long Branch last April.
She previously competed in the Boston Marathon in 2014 but suffered calf cramps after the 17th mile and had to jog the rest of the way.
VandenBerg wants redemption this year, if the race still happens as planned, adding that her own personal marathon last week made her “feel stronger” and “better prepared.”
She said she is more motivated running with large crowds cheering her on, like in Boston. Her children also drive her to run faster and go the distance.
“I don’t even know how to put it into words,” she said. “Playing the video of me crossing my little finish line that my sister made and friends out there cheering, it was definitely the highlight of my racing career.”
