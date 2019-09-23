Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School field hockey team controlled the tempo and did all the scoring Monday in a 6-0 win over Atlantic City.
The Cape-Atlantic League American Conference win put EHT at 5-4 overall but 5-1 in the conference, the lone setback a 1-0 loss to Ocean City. Atlantic City fell to 4-3-1 (3-2 American).
Forward-midfielders Alexis Gray and Cheyenne Avellino scored two goals apiece to lead the Eagles.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Gray scored the first goal on a tip-in 4 minutes, 45 seconds into the game. Avellino scored two straight goals to make it 3-0 with 22:18 left in the first half. Sarah Leconey and Julia Hammer also scored, and Kaitlyn Riggs added three assists.
“We’re playing well right now,” Egg Harbor Township coach Kristi Troster said. “We’ve had a lot of tough games at the beginning of the season, which I think helps to challenge you. We kind of had to oil out some kinks, but it’s making our league play seem a little bit easier to us.
“I’m very happy. We have a lot of returners to the lineup, and a couple new kids that are really helping us out. I’m really happy with how they’re connecting on the field,” she added.
“(Gray and Avellino) are my left side combo. They were together all last year and again this year. They do a great job of playing off one another well. They communicate well, and they overlap well. One will be playing forward and the other will switch to mid. They’re both strong, and that really helps on that side of the field.”
The EHT offense pressured early, and Atlantic City goalie Najay’e Albright made four saves, but senior Gray opened the scoring off an assist from Taylor Wright. Gray’s second goal, her fifth of the season, made it 5-0 8:54 into the second half as she redirected Riggs’ lead pass from just inside the circle.
Avellino’s first goal gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead in the seventh minute, and Riggs had her first assist. Avellino’s second goal, her fourth of the season, was assisted by Gray.
“Going into the game, we were hoping to come out strong, and we did,” said Avellino, a 16-year-old junior. “We all came together as a team and played as a unit.”
EHT’s Rebecca Macchia recorded the shutout with three saves. Albright made 15 stops.
“We had an off day, I think, all around,” Atlantic City coach Ali Juliano said. “We weren’t really connecting. I don’t know if we were tired coming off last week (wins over Absegami and Mainland Regional and a tie with Lower Cape May May Regional). We have to refocus for Wednesday (a 3:45 p.m. game at Vineland).”
Egg Harbor Township will play at Millville at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Egg Harbor Township vs Atlantic City Field Hockey
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.