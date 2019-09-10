Neumann University’s Bri Lagroteria was named the Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Player of the Week on Monday.
Lagroteria, a 2017 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, had two goals and an assist in Neumann’s 9-3 win over Centenary. She had three goals in a 7-0 win over Bryn Athyn.
In three games, she has five goals and an assist for a team-leading 11 points. The junior is also a member of Neumann’s softball team.
Montclair State’s Nicole Andriani (Southern Regional) was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. The senior goalie made 11 saves in a 1-0 win over New Paltz and four saves in a 2-0 win over Cortland.
Rialee Allen (Ocean City) had four goals and an assist in La Salle’s 6-0 win over Wagner.
Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made two saves in Lehigh’s 4-1 win over Towson.
Alexis Paone (Ocean City) started in midfield for Liberty in two shutout wins last week, a 3-0 win over Richmond and a 5-0 win over Lafayette. The Flames improved to 3-0.
Alyssa Donato (Cumberland Regional) scored twice in Kutztown’s 8-0 win over Saint Michael’s.
Gillian Nardelli (Cumberland) scored in Delaware Valley’s 2-1 loss to Albright.
Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) scored twice in FDU-Florham’s 6-0 win over Centenary.
Brianna Nicholas (Absegami) had an assist on the go-ahead goal of No. 19 Ursinus’ 2-1 upset victory over No. 4 Messiah.
Grace Steele (Ocean City) assisted on both goals in Washington College’s 2-0 win over Stevenson.
In Widener’s 8-0 win over Drew, Kelsi Walker (Cedar Creek) and Erin Callahan (Cumberland) each scored.
Men's soccer
Ryan Saul (Ocean City) had an assist in Massachusetts’ 4-0 win over Sacred Heart.
In Cabrini's 2-1 win over DeSales, Christian Rafter (Middle Township) had an assist, and Anthony Zampirri (Wildwood Catholic) made three saves. In a 2-1 win over Washington College, Zampirri made 10 saves. On Monday, Zampirri was named the Atlantic East Defensive Player of the Week.
Josiah Nistorenko (Ocean City) scored the deciding goal in the 55th minute of Cairn’s 2-1 win over Hood.
Teddy Davis (Hammonton) assisted on the game-winning goal in the 100th minute of Delaware Valley’s 3-2 overtime win over Clarks Summit.
Billy Farnan (Ocean City) had an assist in FDU-Florham’s 4-4 tie with William Paterson.
Zach Ivanovs (Millville) scored the winning goal in the 90th minute for King’s College in a 2-1 win over Juniata.
Women’s soccer
Abby Harris (Southern Regional) had an assist in Arkansas State’s 6-1 win over Jackson State.
Stefania Piantadosi (Egg Harbor Township) had an assist in Binghamton’s 3-1 win over American.
Tia Dupont (Our Lady of Mercy) assisted on Miami’s tying goal in the eighth minute of a 1-1 tie with San Diego State.
Rachel Rizzo (Southern) had an assist in Kutztown’s 3-0 win over Charleston (West Virginia).
Morgan Giordano (Millville) had an assist in Arcadia’s 2-0 win over Salisbury.
In Cabrini’s 6-0 win over Rosemont, Brittany Purdy (Absegami) had a goal, and Lindsey Armanini (Buena Regional) added an assist.
Marissa McGaffney (Lower Cape May Regional) had an assist in Drew’s 6-0 win over Manhattanville.
Kayla Patitucci (Holy Spirit) scored in Eastern’s 4-0 win over Goucher.
Jordyn Martini (EHT) had a goal and an assist in Misericordia’s 3-1 win over Cortland. She scored in a 4-1 win over Kean.
Anna Attardi (ACIT) made three saves in a 1-0 loss to Delaware Valley. She got her second shutout of the season, making seven saves in a 0-0 tie with Centenary. On Sept. 3, she was named the Atlantic East Defensive Player of the Week, and on Monday she was named to the conference Honor Roll.
Lindsey Ash (Atlantic Christian) had an assist in William Paterson’s 2-2 tie with FDU-Florham.
Men’s cross country
Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) was fourth in 26 minutes, 54.5 seconds for second-place Rider at the 8K Siena Cross Country Invitational.
Giovanni Aracena (Pleasantville) was 27th in the 8K (29:46.1) for Bloomfield at the Philadelphia Metro Invitational.
Women’s cross country
Julianna Catania (EHT) was 21st (20:03.57) for Penn at the Fordham Fiasco Cross Country Invitational 5K.
Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) was fourth overall for Rider (18:41.1) at the Siena Cross Country Invitational 5K.
Kaitlyn Mooney (Southern Regional) was second (18:58.9) for U.S. Coast Guard Academy at the Trinity College Bantam XC Invitational 5K.
Women’s volleyball
Amy Bruno (Barnegat) had eight kills in Georgian Court’s 3-1 win over Virginia State. She had four kills in a 3-0 win over Shepherd. She had 10 kills in a 3-1 win over Alderson Broaddus. She had 13 kills and two blocks in a 3-2 win over Davis & Elkins.
Alexa Cacacie (Southern) had 10 kills and two digs in Maine Maritime’s 3-1 win over Worcester Polytechnic Institute. She had eight kills and four digs in a 3-0 win over Southern Maine.
Morgan Ridgway (Barnegat) had 14 kills and 11 digs in Ramapo’s 3-0 win over Brooklyn. She had eight kills and six digs in a 3-0 win over Farmingdale State.
In Rutgers-Camden's 3-0 loss to Ursinus, Jamie Mulligan (Pinelands Regional) had two kills and five digs, and Jordan Erskine (Barnegat) had three kills and two digs. In a 3-0 win over Delaware Valley, Jamie Mulligan had four kills and three digs. Her sister Morgan (Pinelands) had 12 kills and three digs, and Erskine had five kills.
