Grace Curry, a 2019 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, competes for Iona against Adelphi on Saturday. Curry won the 100- and 200-yard butterfly races and swam the backstroke leg of the winning 200 medley relay.
Grace Curry, a 2019 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, competes for Iona.
Anthony Sorbellini / Provided
Grace Curry, a 2019 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, competes for Iona against Adelphi on Saturday. Curry won the 100- and 200-yard butterfly races and swam the backstroke leg of the winning 200 medley relay.
Iona College freshman Grace Curry was a triple winner Saturday in the Gaels’ first swimming dual meet since November.
Curry, a 2019 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, helped lead the Gaels (7-3) to a 189-75 win over Adelphi.
Curry won the 200-yard butterfly in 2 minutes, 14.8 seconds. Her other individual win came in the 100 butterfly (1:00.85). She also swam the backstroke leg on the winning 200 medley relay (1:52.06).
Curry was a first-team Press All-Star in each of her last three years at EHT. She finished 16th in the breaststroke at last season’s Meet of Champions. She also had wins at the Cape-Atlantic League and Hackney Individual meets.
Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was fourth in the 1,000 freestyle (10:16.97) for Indiana in a 186-114 loss to Michigan.
Tori DeLusant (Oakcrest) was second in the 500 free (5:55.52) for Cabrini in a 173-88 loss to Widener. She was also third in the 100 butterfly (2:35.92), and swam on the second-place 200 medley (2:01.10) and 200 free (1:50.09) relays.
For Widener, Kayli Hernandez (Oakcrest) was second in the 200 backstroke (2:24.47) and the 400 individual medley (5:19.36).
Ashley Lawler (Mainland Regional) won the 1-meter (171.07 points) and 3-meter dives (208.35) for William Paterson in a 104-86 win over Lehman.
Men’s swimming
T.J. Given (Holy Spirit) swam on Drexel’s winning 200-yard medley relay (1:33.86) in a 192.5-105.5 win over Delaware. He was also on the winning 400 free relay (3:08.47).
Cristian Bell (EHT) won the 200 backstroke (1:49.42) for Yale in a tri-meet sweep, 218-82 over Dartmouth and 160-140 over Penn.
Justin Liu (Mainland) won the 100 freestyle (46.08) for Massachusetts Institute of Technology in a 182-105 win over U.S. Coast Guard Academy. He also swam on the winning 400 free relay (3:06.27).
Wrestling
Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) won a 3-2 decision at 165 pounds for American in an 18-16 win over Brown. He won by fall in 2:25 in a 27-14 win over Drexel.
Michael Waszen (Holy Spirit) completed at the Shorty Hitchcock Memorial Open at Millersville for Franklin & Marshall, going 2-2 at 197.
He opened with an 11-7 decision before dropping his next match. In the consolation bracket, he won a 7-1 decision before dropping a 4-1 decision.
Owen Kretschmer (Southern Regional) won a 2-1 decision for Castleton at 133 in a 38-3 win over Wilkes at the Budd Whitehill Duals in Williamsburg, Pennsylvania.
Cody Dix (EHT) won a 15-2 major decision at 149 for Wilkes a 35-15 win over Wesleyan at the Budd Whitehill Duals.
Isaiah Ocasio (Vineland) won a 3-2 decision at 141 for Rochester Institute of Technology in a 34-10 win over Washington & Jefferson.
Gary Nagle (Middle Township) won by pin at 174 for Ursinus in a 25-20 win over Oneonta at the North/South Duals in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. In a 30-15 win over Scranton, Nagle won a 3-2 decision, and Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) won by pin at 133.
Women’s indoor track and field
Kiyanna Thomas (Absegami) was fourth in the shot put (45 feet, 3.5 inches) for Hampton at the Dick Taylor Carolina Challenge in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) won the mile in 5 minutes, 4.33 seconds for Rider at the St. Thomas Aquinas Spartan Invitational in Staten Island, New York. Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May) was fourth in the 400 (1:01.08).
Iyanla Kollock (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) won the 60 dash (7.68) for Rutgers at The College of New Jersey Lions Invitational.
Also for Rutgers, Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) won the triple jump (12.05 meters) and was fourth in the 60 hurdles (8.78). Ajae Alvarez-Tyler (EHT) won the 400 (57.70) and ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (4:00.53).
Emma Bergman (Ocean City) and Raelynne Miller (Millville) ran on Rutgers’ winning 4x800 relay (9:25.64). Bergman also finished third in the mile (5:17.69), and Miller took third in the 800 (2:25.60).
Men’s indoor track and field
Twins Alex and Robert Dessoye (EHT) ran on Bucknell’s winning 4x400 relay (3:25.11) at the Angry Birds Challenge hosted by Lehigh. Alex was second in the 400 (50.29).
Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine) won the 60 dash (7.98) for host Penn State at the Nittany Lion Challenge.
He also ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:13.49).
Devin Anderson (Mainland) was third in the 400 (50.61) for Rider at the St. Thomas Aquinas Spartan Invitational.
Isaiah Whaley (Atlantic City) broke the Holy Family record in the 500 (1:05.72) at the Spartan Invitational. He was also ninth in the 200 (22.84).
Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) won the long jump (6.88) for Georgian Court at the Spartan Invitational. Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was fourth in the shot put (15.06 meters).
Liam Andersen (Southern) was 12th in the weight throw (13.59 meters) and 15th in the shot put (12.99) for New Haven at the Spartan Invitational.
Eric Barnes (EHT) was on Rutgers’ second-place 4x800 relay (7:51.59) at the TCNJ Lions Invitational.
Trey Henry (EHT) was second in the 55 dash (6.62) for host Kutztown at the Golden Bear Invitational.
Wildwood Catholic's Jahlil White signs with Temple
Wildwood Catholic's Taj Thweatt signs with West Virginia
“We are really excited to have Taj join the West Virginia family,” West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Huggins said. “He brings much-needed athleticism and has the ability to play multiple positions on the front line.
"Taj is capable of being a 3-man who can play both offensively and defensively on the perimeter while equally playing and guarding in the post position. Taj has been very well coached in high school.”
Baseball
Cedar Creek's Luke Vaks signs with Old Dominion
EHT's Sean Duffy signs with High Point
Barnegat's Lucas Torres signs with Wagner
ACIT's Tony Santa Maria signs with Iona
Holy Spirit's Justin Jimenez signs with Frostburg
Cedar Creek's Steven Kaenzig signs with Hofstra
St. Augustine's Kenny Levari signs Old Dominion
Holy Spirit's Brandon Castellini commits to St. John’s
St. Augustine's Rob Ready signs with East Carolina
St. Augustine Brian Furey signs with Navy
Ocean City's Jacob McKenna signs with St. Joseph's
St. Augustine's Alex Hunt signs with Iona
EHT's Bobby Baxter signs with Columbia
Women's Lacrosse
Middle's Maddie Barber signs with Temple
Middle's Kira Sides signs with LaSalle
Barnegat's Maddy Santorelli signs with Montclair State
Barnegats Maddie Schleicher signs with William Smith
Golf
St. Augustine Prep's Drue Nicholas signs with North Carolina State
Men's Lacrosse
Mainland's Colin Cooke signs with High Point
St. Augustine David Burr signs with Rutgters
St. Augustine's Wilson Carpenter signs with Lehigh
St. Augustine's Steven DelleMonache signs with Robert Morris
St. Augustine's Logan Hone signs with NJIT
St. Augustine's Joey Serafine signs with NJIT
St. Augustine's Brayden Steere signs with Wagner
Men's Crew
St. Augustine Prep's Josh Diggons signs with University of Washington
Holy Spirit's Jake Curran signs with LaSalle
Holy Spirit's Joe Glenn signs with Drexel
Women's Crew
Holy Spirit's Haley Bramante signs with Drexel
Ocean City's Margaret Kane signs with Rutgers
Holy Spirit's Mollie Knoff signs with Drexel
Holy Spirit's Bailey Harris signs with University of Connecticut
Ocean City's Claudia Scherbin signs with Clemson
Holy Spirit's Abby Fuscaldo signs with East Michigan
Mainland's Paige Ortzman signs with UCLA
Holy Spirit's Jules Lynch commits to Tulsa
Ocean City's Emma Finnegan signs with Rutgers
Holy Spirit's Kayla Driscoll signs with Drexel
Men's Soccer
St. Augustine's Kyle Bartleson signs with St. Joseph's
Women's soccer
Absegami's Allie Tierney signs with Kutztown
Men's Swimming
Mainland's Destin Lasco signs with California
Women's Track and Field
Mainland's Claire Pedrick signs with Lehigh
Men's Cross Country
Mainland's Kevin Antczak signs with North Carolina State
Softball
EHT's Kaitlyn Riggs signs with Stony Brook
Vineland's Devin Coia signs with Monmouth
Pilgrim Academy's Annalise Lopresti signs with Bryant
Atlantic City's Katie Master signs with Central Connecticut State
Field hockey
Ocean City's Chloe Prettyman signs with Shippensburg
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013
