Bucknell University junior Robert Dessoye had a strong day for the Bison’s men’s indoor track and field team over the weekend.
On Friday, Dessoye, a 2017 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, ran on the Bison’s winning distance medley relay in 10 minutes, 10 seconds, at the Doug Raymond Invitational hosted by Kent State in Kent, Ohio. Dessoye ran the third leg, the 1,200-meter run. The medley also consists of the 400, the 800 and the 1,600.
Dessoye also placed seventh in the 800 (1:55.79) on Saturday.
Robert’s twin, Alex, is also a standout on Bucknell but didn’t compete over the weekend. Ninh Lam (Absegami), a thrower on the team, also didn’t compete.
Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine Prep) was 10th in the 60 hurdles (7.88) for Penn State at the Clemson Tiger Paw.
Eric Barnes (EHT) was 33rd out of 291 runners in the 800 at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational.
Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was second in the long jump (7.23 meters), breaking his Georgian Court record in the event at the Fast Track Invitational. DaShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) was sixth in the triple jump (14.10).
Trey Henry (EHT) was seventh in the 200 (22.67) for Kutztown at the Fast Track Invitational.
Rob Gardner (Hammonton) won the pole vault (4.10) for Rowan at the Fast Track Invitational. Justin Bishop (Mainland Regional) ran on the second-place 4x400 (3:20.59) and was fourth in the 400 (49.17). John Nguyen (Absegami) was fifth in the 60 hurdles (8.34). Rakim Coyle (Wildwood Catholic) was seventh in the long jump (5.84).
On Feb. 10, the Profs' Kevin King (Ocean City) was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for his performance at the Albany Winter Classic on Feb. 7. King finished 12th in the 60 hurdles in 8.38, which is a career best. His time is third in the NJAC and 32nd in Division III.
Women’s indoor track
Ayana Culhane (Absegami) was seventh in the shot put (13.94 meters) for Hampton at the Flames Open at Liberty University.
Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) won the triple jump (38 feet, 3.25 inches) for the host school at the Monmouth Winter Invite.
Caitlin Hambor (Southern) was seventh in the 200 (26.40 seconds) for New Jersey Institute of Technology at the Fast Track National Invitational in Staten Island, New York.
Rider’s Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May) was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Field Performer of the Week on Feb. 11. She was second in the high jump (1.70) for Rider at the Albany Winter Classic.
Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was ninth in the triple jump (12.23) for Rutgers at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Amy Bruno (Barnegat) was seventh in the shot put (12.15 meters) for Georgian Court at the Fast Track Invitational.
Sophia Grisham (Ocean City) was third in the 60 dash (8.32) for Rowan at the Fast Track Invitational.
Women’s basketball
In Bloomfield’s 91-70 loss to Felician, Tanazha Ford (Millville) had seven points and six rebounds, and Kayla Sykes (ACIT) had seven points, five rebounds and four assists. In a 77-71 loss to Chestnut Hill, Sykes had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Ford added four points, four rebounds and two assists.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 13 points and four rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 62-60 win over Holy Family. She had 12 points and seven rebounds in an 81-62 win over Dominican.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) had nine points and eight rebounds in Jefferson’s 79-40 win over Nyack.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in Albright’s 69-68 loss to Widener. She had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had eight points, six rebounds and three assists in Cabrini’s 65-40 win over Marywood.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 11 points, nine rebounds and three assists in Cairn’s 59-55 win over Bryn Athyn. She had 23 points and 12 rebounds in a 59-51 win over Centenary.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had five points and four rebounds in Catholic’s 78-66 win over Juniata. She had six points and three rebounds in an 82-64 win over Susquehanna.
Jacqueline Ward (Southern) six points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals in Coast Guard’s 79-67 loss to Smith. She had 16 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists in a 90-85 win over Clark.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 15 points, three rebounds and three assists in Delaware Valley’s 71-42 loss to King’s. She had eight points, nine rebounds and six assists in a 51-47 loss to FDU-Florham.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) scored 13 in Emerson’s 60-52 loss to Wellesley.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 15 points, five assists and three rebounds in Kean’s 78-74 win over Stockton. She scored seven in a 54-52 win over The College of New Jersey.
Kamryn Englert (Holy Spirit) had seven points, four steals and three rebounds in Neumann’s 110-89 loss to Gwynedd Mercy.
In Rowan’s 72-53 win over William Paterson, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had 16 points, three rebounds and two assists. Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) scored six. In a 78-63 win over Rutgers-Newark, Holt had 13 points and three rebounds, and Duverglas added four points and three rebounds.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had 12 points and four rebounds in Widener’s 69-68 win over Albright. She grabbed six rebounds in a 77-65 win over Alvernia.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-2 win over Limestone, Brennan Davis (Southern) had 48 assists and six digs. Liam Maxwell (Southern) had 24 kills and four digs, and Matthew Maxwell (Southern), Liam’s cousin, added three digs.
In a 3-0 win over Emmanuel, Davis had 26 assists, two kills and three digs. Liam Maxwell had 12 kills and five digs. In a 3-1 win over Erskine, Davis had 37 assists, seven digs and two kills. Liam Maxwell had 20 kills and nine digs, and Matthew Maxwell added 10 digs.
