New Jersey Institute of Technology sophomore Siani Magruder earned Atlantic Sun Conference postseason honors last week.
Magruder, a 5-foot-3 defender for the Highlanders, was named to the ASUN second team.
The 2018 Egg Harbor Township High School grad started in all 18 games, helping her team allow the second-fewest goals (16) and third-lowest goals-against average (0.96) among conference teams. She also scored once.
Older sister Alexis Magruder (EHT) had an assist in NJIT’s 2-1 win over Liberty in the ASUN Tournament first round. After dropping the next game 1-0 to Lipscomb in the second round, the Highlanders finished 7-8-3.
The New Jersey Athletic Conference announced its all-conference team Tuesday. Montclair State freshman Tori Rolls (Ocean City) was named the Rookie of the Year and was the only freshman named a first-team all-star. Heading into Tuesday, she led the league in goals (eight) and points (21) and her the team in assists (five).
Stefania Piantadosi (Egg Harbor Township) had an assist in Binghamton’s 3-2 loss to New Hampshire.
Tia Dupont (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) scored in Miami’s 3-2 loss to North Carolina.
Madie Gibson (Lower Cape May Regional) scored in Monmouth’s 2-0 win over Fairfield.
Jamie Kazenmayer (Lacey Township) made seven saves in Felician’s 2-0 loss to Chestnut Hill.
Madison Chiola (Hammonton) made two saves in Palm Beach Atlantic’s 4-0 win over Florida Tech.
Lauren Costa (Pilgrim Academy) scored in Cairn’s 1-1 tie with Cedar Crest.
Jess Riordan (ACIT) made seven saves in Lycoming’s 2-1 overtime win over Lebanon Valley. She made three saves in a 2-1 win over Hood. On Monday, she was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Defensive Player of the Week.
Jordyn Martini (EHT) had an assist in Misericordia’s 3-1 win over DeSales.
Anna Attardi (ACIT) made nine saves in Neumann’s 2-1 loss to Immaculata.
Ashton Houbary (Vineland) made two saves in Widener’s 3-1 win over Alvernia. She made six saves in a 1-1 tie with Lebanon Valley.
Abbey Kampmeyer (Ocean City) scored in William Paterson’s 6-0 win over Ramapo.
Men’s soccer
Ryan Saul (Ocean City) had an assist on Massachusetts’ lone goal in the 46th minute of a 1-0 win over Saint Joseph’s.
Anthony Zampirri (Wildwood Catholic) made four saves in Cabrini’s 2-0 win over Marymount.
Matt Brown (Middle Township) scored in Neumann’s 2-1 loss to Wesley.
Joseph Fala (Middle Township) had two goals and an assist in Ramapo’s 4-0 win over William Paterson.
Field hockey
Rialee Allen (Ocean City) scored in La Salle’s 4-2 loss to Saint Joseph’s.
Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made three saves for the shutout in Lehigh’s 4-0 win over Saint Louis. She made 10 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Boston to end the season. On Monday, she was named the Patriot League Goalkeeper and Rookie of the Week.
Alyssa Donato (Cumberland Regional) scored in Kutztown’s 3-2 loss to West Chester.
Nicole Andriani (Southern Regional) made two saves for her sixth shutout in Montclair State’s 2-0 win over Ramapo.
Men’s cross country
Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) placed 82nd (27 minutes, 57.52 seconds) and Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) was 147th (30:31.12) for Rider at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference 8-kilometer championship race.
Korey Greene (Ocean City) finished 25th (26:03.5) for Rowan at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships.
Tyler Barrett (Oakcrest) was 99th (29:30) for Alvernia at the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships.
Women’s cross country
Alyssa Aldridge (Mainland Regional) placed 12th for Georgetown with a 6K time of 22:21.2 at the Big East Championship.
Meredith Steele (Ocean City) was 90th (28:27.8) for Ursinus at the Centennial Conference Championships.
