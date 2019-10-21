A pair of area linemen had strong games for Widener University’s football team in a 41-35 loss to Lebanon Valley on Saturday.
Senior offense lineman
Tyler White, a 2016 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, started at center for a Pride offense that gained 524 total yards. On the other side of the ball, sophomore defensive lineman Owen Kramer, a 2018 Holy Spirit High School grad from Ventnor, made 10 tackles.
White is in his first year starting for the Pride (3-4). Kramer has appeared in all seven games and has 22 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, and two sacks.
DT
Ray Ellis (Holy Spirit) had three tackles in Florida Atlantic’s 36-31 loss to Marshall.
RB
Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) rushed for 50 yards on 15 carries in Rutgers’ 42-7 loss to Minnesota.
LB
Isaiah Watson (Cedar Creek) made one tackle in Albany’s 35-28 win over Rhode Island.
DL
Justin Kennedy (St. Joseph) had one tackle in Central Connecticut State’s 52-14 win over Bryant.
LB
Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) made six tackles in Florida A&M’s 34-31 overtime win against North Carolina A&T.
DB
Jabril Shakur (Pleasantville) had a tackle in Monmouth’s 49-28 win over Gardner-Webb.
RB
Dante Moore (Egg Harbor Township) had a 5-yard carry in Penn’s 44-6 loss to Columbia.
DB
Shamere Collins (St. Augustine) made six tackles in Sacred Heart’s 20-6 loss to Duquesne. LB Pat Ferraro (Southern Regional) had three tackles, including one for a loss. LB CJ LaFragola (St. Joseph) and DB A’laam Horne (St. Joseph) each added tackles.
RB
Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) had five carries for 17 yards and two receptions for 30 yards in San Diego’s 42-17 win over Valparaiso.
DL
Derrick McCoy (Bridgeton) had a quarterback hurry in Towson’s 56-7 win over Bucknell.
LB
Shane Quast (St. Augustine) had a quarterback hurry in Wagner’s 21-13 loss to Robert Morris.
DB
Malachi Timberlake (Cedar Creek) made five tackles and hauled in an interception in Florida Tech’s 55-28 loss to Valdosta State.
RB
Keagan Harvin (St. Joseph) had 39 yards on 11 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown, in Kutztown’s 35-12 win over Lock Haven. He also had a 1-yard reception, and his longest run was for 32 yards. OL Jayson Williams (Cedar Creek) started at right guard for an offense that gained 379 total yards. DB Chase Stephensen (Lacey Township) had four tackles, including half of a sack.
WR
Chris Dolan (Absegami) had four receptions for 28 yards in Millersville’s 27-0 loss to Shippensburg. For Shippensburg, DL Alex Walk (Absegami) had a tackle.
K
Pat Davis (Lacey) hit all five of his extra point attempts and averaged 51 yards, including a touchback, on six kickoffs in Pace’s 35-32 win over Assumption.
WR
Otis Harold (Vineland) had a 32-yard touchdown catch in Alvernia’s 35-28 loss to King’s College.
LB
John Searight (Absegami) made one tackle in Dickinson’s 34-0 win over McDaniel.
OL
Matthew Compton (St. Augustine) started at center for FDU-Florham, which gained 402 yards of total offense in a 40-14 loss to Misericordia. DB Isaiah Blakely (Vineland) had one tackle. RB Robert Blakely (Vineland), Isaiah’s older brother, had a 2-yard run.
WR
Elijah Nichols (Millville) had eight receptions for 41 yards, including a 3-yard TD catch, in Framingham State’s 34-0 win over Plymouth State.
LB
Dietrich Trumbauer (EHT) had five tackles in Kean’s 7-3 loss to The College of New Jersey. LB Matt Milden (Lacey) had three tackles. DB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) made two tackles. DB Purvis Hatcher (Cumberland Regional) added one tackle. RB Jason Giresi (Lacey) had eight carries for 7 yards and had a 1-yard reception.
For TCNJ, LB
Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) had four tackles, including 1.5 for a loss.
LB
Dan Walsh (Ocean City) made three tackles in U.S Merchant Marine’s 45-34 loss to Springfield.
DB
Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) made seven stops and picked off a pass in Montclair State’s 24-0 win over Christopher Newport. OL Cam’Ron Smith (EHT) started at right tackle for the Red Hawks, who gained 339 yards of total offense.
DB
Malachi Winters (Hammonton) had a team-leading nine tackles in Rowan’s 38-7 loss to Salisbury. LB Sunny Tapp (St. Joseph) had eight tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) made six tackles, and DB Ryan Swenson (Mainland) had four stops and a pass breakup. DB Dean Deveney (Mainland) and DL Stephen Haynes (Millville) each had tackles. RB Ifreke Andy (Absegami) rushed five times for 12 yards.
P
Clay Olley (Cedar Creek) averaged 38 yards on three punts, including a long of 39 yards and one inside the 20-yard line, for Susquehanna in a 31-7 win over Moravian.
DB
Shane Jones (Cedar Creek) had three tackles in Ursinus’ 45-21 loss to Muhlenberg.
WR
Taz’Mire Burton (Bridgeton) had a 20-yard run for Wesley in a 45-7 win over William Paterson. LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) made six tackles. For William Paterson, DL Sincere Worthy (Atlantic City) made two tackles, including one for a loss, and DL Chozen Davis (Pleasantville) added a stop.
Lower Cape May Wildwood Football
Lower Cape May Regional’s Marcus Hebron hauls in a pass near Wildwood’s Greg Mitchell during Saturday’s game at Steiger Stadium in Lower Township. The Caper Tigers won to improve to 2-4.
Dale Gerhard / for the press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
Jada Byers leaps for a touchdown reception in the first half of Friday night's game at West Deptford.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
St. Joseph quarterback Jayden Shertel throws a short screen pass.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
Jada Byers jukes away from a low tackle by West Deptford's Tyshawn Bookman.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
An airborne Jada Byers battles West Deptford's Devin Colon for a reception at the goal line as time ran out in the first half. Officials ruled Byers just short of breaking the plane.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
Jayden Shertel looks to throw downfield as the pocket begins to collapse around him.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
St. Joseph quarterback Jayden Shertel looks for an open receiver in the final play of the first half. Shertel found Byers for a reception at the goal line, but was ruled just short of a TD at the end of the half.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
Jada Byers powers downfield with West Deptford's Michael Barnes (right) and Alejandro Jimenez in tow.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
St. Joseph's Cohl Mercado is hit from both sides and tackled by West Deptford's Tyshawn Bookman (right) and Erik Rose for a short gain.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
West Deptford's Cody Thurston is taken down by St. Joseph's Jada Byers and Jayden Shertel.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
Cohl Mercado tries to juke away from the tackle of the pursuing West Deptford linebacker Gavin Sheilds.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
West Deptford's Aaron Graeber makes a pass on the run.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
St. Joseph quarterback Jayden Shertel scans the endzone for an open receiver.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
Jada Byers battles for extra yardage with West Deptford's Michael Barnes and Bobby Royal dragging him to the ground.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
MIddle Mainland Football
Mainland’s Jake Cook (13) gains yards over Middle’s Matt Marino. (2). Mainland vs. Middle Township football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court Hosue, Friday Oct. 18, 2019
Dale Gerhard
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game