EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team wants to continue to play meaningful games for the rest of the season.
The Eagles took a big step toward that goal Tuesday night.
Sophomore guard Carlos Lopez scored 21 points as the Eagles beat ACIT 55-48 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game. EHT (7-11) has won two straight. ACIT (11-6) entered the game on a four-game winning streak.
“This shows us that our season isn’t over,” EHT coach Cameron Bell said. “These guys could have packed it in a couple of games ago. They didn’t. They keep fighting for each other. They keep fighting for me. This shows me we have a lot still in us.”
Lopez, a 6-foot sophomore, is having a solid season. He can shoot from the perimeter and is averaging 14.9 points.
“He’s still just a sophomore,” Bell said. “He’s still learning and getting better. He’s such a coachable kid.”
On Tuesday, Lopez made three of his four 3-pointers in the first half. Later in the game, he scored by driving to the basket. He helped clinch the victory by sinking four foul shots in the final minute.
“The first shot I took I was off, so I just had to get my rhythm,” Lopez said. “They started denying me (the ball) in the second half, so I had to find another way to score, and I went to the basket.”
EHT also got a strong effort from Ethan Dodd (12 points). James Waugh led ACIT with 17.
EHT took early control with a 13-2 run to start the game. Lopez finished that stretch with 3 pointer and a driving layup.
“I told out guys (ACIT) had been playing really hard and well lately,” Bell said. “I had my guys up. I said, ‘Look we’re at home. We’ve been struggling a little bit at home. Let’s see if we can turn the tables.’ They responded.”
ACIT scrambled and cut EHT’s lead to 38-36 with 7 minutes, 34 seconds left in the game.
But EHT responded with driving layups from Lopez, Dodd and Isaih Walsh to push the lead back to eight.
From there, clutch foul shooting by Lopez, Dodd and JJ Germann helped the Eagles preserve the lead.
“We know if we play together as a team,” Lopez said, “we can beat anybody. This is a great win for us.”
EHT still hopes to be one of the 16 teams to qualify for the South Jersey Group IV tournament, which starts in March. The Eagles began this week No. 16 in the power points that determine the playoff field. The Eagles are young — five of the seven players who scored Tuesday are underclassmen.
“Even if it’s as the No. 16 seed, we want to keep getting better,” Bell said. “Once you get (in the postseason) anything can happen. I really think we have a lot of talent. We just have to get better each and every day.”
ACIT 10 12 12 14 — 48
EHT 16 14 8 17 – 55
ACIT – Owens 12, Abdul-Rahmann 14, Cesar 2, Waugh 17, Charles 3, Countoris 2
EHT – Walsh 6, Dodd 12, J. Germann 5, Lopez 21, D. Germann 2, Glenn 7, Laramore 2
