The Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes 12-and-under softball team advanced to the Babe Ruth World Series final Thursday with an 8-7 win over top-seeded JPRD West in Jensen Beach, Florida.

EHT will play a best-of-three series against Buffalo, West Virginia, starting at 11 a.m. Friday. The second game will begin at 1 p.m., and a third game will be played at 3 p.m. if necessary.

The Tornadoes trailed 7-1 in the top of the fifth inning. Due to the 90-minute time limit for games before the World Series final, it would be the final inning. With two outs, the team went on a seven-run rally to take an 8-7 lead. Doubles by Shelby Barnes, Brielle Boutot and Ellie Meola drove in multiple runs.

“This team is incredibly resilient,” coach John D’Agostino said.

JPRD West, of Jefferson Parrish, Louisiana, had yet to give up a run in the World Series and had scored 48 runs in five games for the semifinal loss to EHT.

“(Our team) just kept hitting line drive after line drive,” D’Agostino said. “Our hitting came alive when we absolutely needed it the most. It was incredible to watch.

“It was probably the most fun game I’ve ever experienced as a coach.”

In the bottom of the fifth, JPRD loaded the bases with no outs. The fourth batter hit a pop-up to catcher Allison Amadio, and then left fielder Gianna Gonzalez caught a hard line drive from the next batter. Shortstop Isabella D’Agostino caught the second pop-up of the inning for the game-ending out.

Gonzalez was the Ron Tellefsen Award winner for the game.

Now, the Tornadoes have their eyes on Buffalo. According to D’Agostino, it’s a team they are very familiar with.

“We’ve been staying in the same hotel as them,” D’Agostino said, “so our girls have been talking to them.”

The coach added that Buffalo’s top batter has hit four home runs in the last four days. This season, she’s hit more than 20.

“It’s going to be a dogfight just like today,” D’Agostino said. “We’re at the point where it’s not supposed to be easy.”

Wednesday: The Tornadoes advanced to the semifinals of the Babe Ruth World Series with a 3-0 win over the Colorado Xtreme.

Ellie Meola got the win, pitching six innings, allowing five hits with five strikeouts and four walks.

The Tornadoes scored three runs, despite only getting one hit and a walk. Gianna Gonzalez recorded the only hit of the game. She scored on a sacrifice fly by Evangeline Kim. Kim scored on a ground ball by Allison Amadio. Michaela Schlemo walked and scored on a passed ball.

Gonzalez was named the Ron Tellefsen Award winner for the game.

