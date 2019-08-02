Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes 12-and-under Babe Ruth softball team poses with the image of Layne Chesney behind them. Chesney was on the Florida team that won the 14-and-under World Series in 2017. She died in May 2019 from burn-related injuries suffered about 16 months earlier in a fire and was honored at this year’s World Series. The local team wore red #LayneStrong24 socks to honor her memory.
The day was long and difficult, but the Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes 12-and-under softball team won the Babe Ruth World Series on Friday with a 4-2 victory over Buffalo, West Virginia, in five innings in Game 3 in Treasure Coast, Florida.
Earlier Friday, EHT won the first game of the best-of-three series 7-2 and dropped the second game 5-3.
The Tornadoes led the championship game 4-2 after 3 1/2 innings, but a rain and lightning delay stopped the game for about four hours until 8 p.m.
The three games, scheduled for six innings, each had a 90-minute time limit due to the expected bad weather, and 22 minutes remained on the clock when play resumed.
In the first game of the Tornadoes' long day, they trailed 1-0 until scoring all seven of their runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Winning pitcher Elianna Meola gave up four hits in five innings. She walked two and struck out four. Meola also had a hit and an RBI. Center fielder Michaela Schlemo went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.
Shortstop Isabella Agostino and left fielder Gianna Gonzalez each added a hit, a run and an RBI. Catcher Allison Amadio had a hit and an RBI. Evanelina Kim, Shelby Barnes and Brielle Boutot each scored.
Buffalo won the second game 5-2 in eight innings, scoring three runs in the top of the eighth. Third baseman Skylar Lawrnence led the West Virginia team with two hits, including a solo homer.
Schlemo again went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI, and Meola added a double and an RBI. D'Agostino pitched eight innings, gave up eight hits, walked four and struck out eight. Boutot had a hit and a run, and D'Agostino had EHT's other hit.
The Tornadoes went 3-1 in pool play at the 19-team tournament and drew a bye into single-elimination round of 12. EHT won its quarterfinal game Wednesday, beating the Colorado Extreme 2-0. On Thursday, the Tornadoes won their semifinal game 8-7 over top-seeded JPRD West, of Jefferson Parrish, Louisiana.
The Tornadoes qualified for the World Series by winning District 4 championship, the South Jersey Babe Ruth state title and the Middle Atlantic Region championship.
