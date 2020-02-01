ATLANTIC CITY – Elmarko Jackson and Keith Palek made the plays to put the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball at ease Friday night.
The duo sparked the Hermits in the second half as they rallied to beat Atlantic City 61-49 in a Battle by the Bay and Cape-Atlantic League American Division game. With the win, St. Augustine (14-3) takes over first-place in the division, while the loss ended Atlantic City’s 12-game winning streak.
The Hermits faced uncertainty and nerves before the contest. On Thursday, St. Augustine learned that senior point guard Kevin Foreman will miss the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his foot.
“Kevin is a great leader,” Jackson said. “He always comes up with a couple of steals a game, assists, points. He really does it all for us.”
Things got even shakier when Friday’s game started as the Hermits struggled to score against Atlantic City’s stingy man-to-man defense.
“We didn’t even have any practice time without our point guard,” Hermits coach Paul Rodio said. “We tried to make adjustments on the fly and give (Atlantic City) credit.”
It took the Hermits two quarters to find their footing. In the third quarter, Jackson (16 points) and Palek (10 points) played key roles in an 11-2 run that turned a four-point deficit into a 39-33 lead at the end of the quarter.
St. Augustine also got its usual strong effort from junior forward Matt Delaney, who scored 19 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Sophomore guard Kenny Selby came off the St. Augustine bench to score seven points. Stephen Byard led Atlantic City with 13.
“It’s great to see we could bounce back from (Foreman’s injury),” Jackson said.
Fans nearly filled Atlantic City’s gym for Friday’s game. The Battle by the Bay is always one of the season’s highlights. The showcase event annually features some of New Jersey’s top teams. St. Augustine (14-3) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
Atlantic City (13-4) also faced uncertainty before the game. The Vikings were without point guard Nasaan Blakeley, who is out with a knee injury.
Still, Atlantic City built an early lead. Reserve swing man Sharon Watson sparked the Vikings with eight points.
St. Augustine made an adjustment at halftime. Rodio said assistant coach Tom Attanasi suggested an offensive set that allowed Jackson to penetrate and either score or pass to an open shooter on the perimeter.
“I thought that ignited us,” Rodio said. “That set we put in. The kids deserve a lot of credit. (Jackson) controlled the game and that set helped us a lot.”
Jackson, who also had four assists and three steals, started St. Augustine’s decisive 11-2, third-quarter run with a driving layup. Palek followed with a 3-pointer from the right wing to give the Hermits a 32-31 lead with 3 minutes, 22 seconds left in the third quarter.
St. Augustine never trailed again.
St. Augustine 8 13 18 22 – 61
Atlantic City 12 13 8 16 – 49
SA – Palek 10, Jackson 16, Horner 9, Delaney 19, Selby 7
AC – Chapman 10, Byard 13, Palms 8, Jones 6, Daly 4, Watson 8
