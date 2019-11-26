Carson Wentz should have Joel Embiid over for Thanksgiving dinner Thursday.
Turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie would be a nice way for Wentz to thank Embiid for diverting at least some of the heat he was feeling in the wake of his Bobby Hoying-esque performance against Seattle on Sunday.
Wentz had no sooner delivered a clunker for the Eagles than Embiid topped him — actually bottomed him — by tossing a shutout for the 76ers at Toronto on Monday night.
The superstar was held scoreless for the first time in his NBA career during a 101-96 loss to the Raptors, going 0 for 11 from the field and 0 for 3 at the foul line.
It was only fitting that I watched it unfold at the Red Brick Ale House in Lower Township.
Videos surfaced on social media showing Raptors fan Drake mocking the Sixers forward. GIFs appeared on Twitter with Embiid's likeness on Carlton Banks, whose half-court heave during a "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" episode misses the rim and the backboard.
The best reaction, however, came from Mild Takes NBA on Twitter. It posted a doctored version of the infamous Wilt Chamberlain photo the night he scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors against the Knicks on March 2, 1962, at Hershey Sports Arena in Hershey, Pennsylvania. After the game, Warriors public relations director Harvey Pollack scribbled "100" on a blank sheet of paper and handed it to Chamberlain for a photo taken by an Associated Press photographer.
In this version, Embiid's head was put over Chamberlain's, and the 1 and a 0 were erased, leaving just "0" on the blank sheet of paper.
There were no funny GIFs after Wentz's performance against the Seahawks, just a stream of tweets and Facebook posts from frustrated, angry Eagles fans who are growing tired of waiting for the franchise quarterback to justify the $128 million contract extension general manager Howie Roseman gave him during the offseason.
Yes, the Eagles were short-handed — and short-armed — against the Seahawks. They were missing guard Brandon Brooks, who was forced out of the game in the first quarter by anxiety-related issues. Wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery and running back Jordan Howard, who were all "trending in the right direction" to play, according to coach Doug Pederson, failed to keep the trend going.
There was a lot of blame to go around. Start with Pederson and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who ignored the not-so-subtle hints from rookie Andre Dillard that he would be able to make the switch from left to right tackle.
"Say you write with your right hand, and all of a sudden you had to write a big essay with your left hand right now," Dillard said last week. "Think about how that would feel. It's kind of like that."
The handwriting really was on the wall.
But the brunt of the blame belongs to Wentz.
Franchise quarterbacks win those games. Like a creative chef, they find a way to concoct a gourmet meal out of leftovers. They don't throw two interceptions and cough up two fumbles.
There is time for Wentz and the Eagles to save the season.
Four of the final five games are against Miami, New York Giants (twice) and Washington, all of whom are currently 2-9. There is also a rematch with Dallas (6-5), which could likely determine the winner of the NFC East.
But then what?
Even if the Eagles make the playoffs, there's no reason to think they'll last very long, not in a conference that includes San Francisco (10-1), New Orleans (9-2), Seattle (9-2), Green Bay (8-3) and Minnesota (8-3).
That will likely produce more GIFs and photos like the ones that appeared this week.
One in particular stood out. It was a picture of Nick Foles under the headline, "Remember me?"
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays online and Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
