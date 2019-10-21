The 76ers will celebrate art and Philadelphia’s basketball history with the “76ers Crossover: Art Exhibition, presented by Reebok.”
The free Art Exhibition will run from Saturday, Nov. 16 through Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Philadelphia’s Fitler Club located at 24 South 24th Street in Philadelphia.
“Philadelphia is not only a basketball city, but it is a city with a deep, vibrant and diverse culture,” Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck said in a prepared statement Monday morning. “With ‘76ers Crossover,’ we aim to celebrate the intersection of basketball throughout the city and across the globe with all of the cultural lifestyle elements that make Philadelphia spectacular – from the arts, to music and fashion, to cuisine.”
The Art Exhibition will display more than 200 pieces produced by artists from 13 different countries. The Exhibition will illustrate the history of Philadelphia 76ers basketball from Wilt Chamberlain to the 2019-20 76ers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.