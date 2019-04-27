ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City may soon become a regular esports destination.
At least, that’s the potential the city may have after hosting the 10th annual Collegiate StarLeague (CSL) Grand Finals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Saturday and Sunday.
Neil Duffy, the CSL’s Chief Commercial Officer, was pleased Saturday by the opening-day results.
“The production is world-class,” said Duffy, who’s been with the company for five years. “We had a really great turnout this morning for our showcase match with the New Jersey schools.”
Competitive gaming teams from more than 30 North American universities packed into the Adrian Phillips Theater for the all-day event Saturday. Notable schools included the University of British Columbia, the University of Chicago, Penn State and Rutgers.
For the weekend, the theater has been completely reimagined with laser lighting and electronic music controlling the atmosphere. The major tournaments were held on two stages, while smaller tournaments took place all over the theater floor. Dozens of computers and retro arcade machines were brought in to cater to a variety of gaming enthusiasts. With most people in attendance being gamers, open machines were a rare sight.
Major tournaments for games like “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” “Fortnite,” “Dota 2” and “League of Legends” began Saturday, with the finals taking place Sunday. Winning teams will earn $25,000 in scholarships.
On Saturday morning, Stockton University beat Rowan in a “Rocket League” showcase for a $2,000 charity pot. The earnings will go to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Stockton Esports administrator Isaac Strovyk was in awe by how far competitive gaming has come in just a few years.
“I’ve been competing as a semi-pro since I was 13,” Strovyk, 22, said. “And I’ve never been to anything this big.”
According to Duffy, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) reached out to CSL and expressed interest in bringing collegiate esports to Atlantic City. He believes the future for esports on the shore is very bright.
“You’ve got so many hotel rooms, you’ve got food and beverage, you’ve got hospitality (and) you’ve got entertainment,” Duffy said of the city.
“I think in the next couple of years, Atlantic City can become a real esports hub.”
Duffy added collegiate esports has been growing at a rapid pace. A few years ago, most schools had never considered offering scholarship opportunities for play video games. Now, he says, more than 130 schools in the country offer esports scholarships to their students.
One of the biggest factors in this growth is the level of accessibility. In the world of professional gaming, playing becomes a full-time job. At the collegiate level, however, the level of entry is lower.
Now, some students actually look at a school’s esports presence when considering where to continue their studies.
“It’s a game-changer, honestly,” Stockton Esports player Joseph Yaccarino, of Hillsborough, said of the chance to use gaming to save money in college. “I have a lot of friends that were still in high school, and they were deciding which college they wanted to go to based on what esport teams they had.”
“If they’re really good players, and they know what school they want to go to, they have the opportunity to get a free ride or at least a lot of scholarship money,” Yaccarino, 21, added.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.