Fabian Valdiviezo scored three goals to lead the Atlantic City High School boys soccer team to a 7-0 win against St. Joseph in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional game Friday.
Valdiviezo also had an assist.
Kervening Thelistin had two goals and an assist, and Victor Bautista-Escobedo and Jack Bradshaw each scored once.
Mazen Soliman and Jose Zuleta each added assists. Daniel Regerio-Mazzocco recorded the shutout with five saves.
Allen Guerrero had seven saves for the Wildcats (0-3).
Atlantic City improved to 1-3.
Salem 2,
Wildwood 1
Donovan Federanko and Irving Talavera each scored as the Rams improved to 1-2.
Randy Sayers and Nate Wilson added assists. Goalie Logan Foote made four saves.
Jaxon Tomlin scored for Wildwood (0-3).
Seamus Fynes had 10 saves for the Warriors.
Atlantic Christian 9,
Cumberland Christian 0
Atlantic Christian’s Benjamin Noble and Moges Johnson each led with three goals and two assists.
Aaron Glancey had a goal and an assist, and Daniel Kim and Alex Wang each scored a goal. Cruz Lewis had an assist.
Mark Rosie made 11 saves for Atlantic Christian.
Oakcrest 7,
Mainland Regional 2
Mason Stokes and Colin Veltri each scored two goals for host Oakcrest (3-0) .
Stokes added an assist.
Gabe Paz scored a goal and had three assists. Asembo Augo had a goal and an assist, and Andrae Johnson scored one goal. Ryan Liberty made six saves for the win.
Liam Meade and Thomas Napoli scored for the Mustangs (2-1), and Zach Matik had six saves.
Pinelands Regional 5,
Jackson Liberty 1
Adam Grelak, Antony Aguilar, John Hart, Logan Johnson and Creed Nass each scored for host Pinelands (3-1).
Alexander Dimm, Tyler Piazza and Brogan Duelly had assists. The Wildcats led 2-1 at halftime. Kellie Koroma scored for Jackson Liberty (0-3).
From Thursday
Southern Reg. 1,
Brick Memorial 0
Luke Hart scored for the Rams (2-0-1).
Justin DiRosa had six saves for Brick (0-3).
Girls volleyball
Cedar Creek 2,
ACIT 0
The visiting Pirates (3-1) gave ACIT (4-1) its first loss of the season. The scores were 25-20, 25-23.
For ACIT, Chloe Wolverton led with five kills and had seven digs.
Cedar Creek’s Nina Casselberry had eight kills, five service points and seven digs.
Reagan Griemsman had six service points and three aces. Ella Crawford had five kills, three assists, and three digs. Angelina Cox had two kills and 16 assists.
Oakcrest 2,
Middle Township 0
Oakcrest won 25-9, 25-14.
Maddy Connelly had three kills and an assist. Arianna Torres had three kills and four aces.
From Thursday
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River South 0
Southern won 25-17, 25-19.
Stephanie Soares had 23 assists, seven service points and two aces for Southern (4-0). Gianna Schiattarella had 13 kills and four digs. Rachael Pharo had six kills, five digs, 11 service points and three aces.
Toms River South fell to 4-1.
