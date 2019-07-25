PHILADELPHIA - Darren Sproles is back with the Eagles in part because of a bet he made with his 9-year-old daughter, Devyn.
Last month, when he was weighing whether to retire or play one more season, Devyn, who is a sprinter for the Mercury San Diego Track Club, proposed a wager.
"I told her that if she made the Junior Olympics, I would play again," Sproles said with a smile Thursday at the NovaCare Complex. "Right after the race, she said, 'Ok, Daddy, now it's your turn.'"
Sproles participated in Monday's first workout of training camp after signing a one-year contract that according to NFL.com is worth $1.03 million in base salary that includes $600,000 guaranteed. He also received a $300,000 signing bonus.
The Eagles signed him as much for his leadership as his onfield production. The 36-year-old is entering his 15th NFL season, including his sixth with the Eagles.
"I think it's awesome that he's back," Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said Thursday. "Obviously for what he does on the field. He's a super playmaker, super smart, always trustworthy. But from a personality standpoint, that guy's as awesome a human being as there is. Awesome family guy, great teammate, great for the locker room, great for those younger running backs. I'm super excited to have him back for at least one more season."
Sproles' family played a role in his decision to play again.
During an appearance at the Ocean City Music Pier in April, he had indicated that he wanted to see how his body responded to some offseason workouts at his home in San Diego. Last month, he sat down in his living room with his wife, Michel, and daughters Devyn and Ryan.
"We had a family meeting," Sproles said. "We make all our decisions as a family. They all told me that as long as I still had the desire to play again, I might as well keep going for at least one more year."
He increased the intensity of his workouts with New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, a former teammate with the Chargers and Saints; Chicago backup quarterback Chase Daniel and Eagles running back Donnel Pumphrey.
He said four teams expressed interest in signing him, but he wanted to come back to the Eagles.
"It's like a family here," Sproles said. "The locker room, the front office, the fans, and I wanted to be a part of that again."
There was one more reason.
The Eagles opened training camp as one of the favorites in the NFC. Sproles was sidelined with a knee injury for Super Bowl LII two seasons ago and wants another opportunity to win one.
"Winning the Super Bowl is always the goal and we have a good chance of doing that," he said. "I want to go out on top."
Notes: Cornerback Jalen Mills was placed on the Active/PUP (Physically Unable to Perform list) and was the only player who didn't participate in practice Monday.
Guard Brandon Brooks, who's recovering from a torn Achilles' tendon, went through individual drills, but sat out the 11-on-11 drills, as did defensive end Derek Barnett, linebacker Nigel Bradham, running back Corey Clement, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and cornerback Ronald Darby.
Bradham said he torn ligaments in his big toe during the Eagles playoff game at New Orleans and had to have surgery.
