Eagles Packers Football

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

 Jeffrey Phelps

Too many penalties. Wentz almost lost it with his last two incompletions. The D came up big in the fourth quarter.

Get Jalen Ramsey!

Brian Vigue

Pleasantville

Holy running game! That was a great win, and the defense held up despite all of the injuries. Carson played a great game.

Go rest and get healthy.

Pam Burnell

Seaville

Do you believe?  I was resigned to the fact that the mighty Packers would win that game. Whatever it was that motivated the Eagles to play such good football, they should bottle it for the rest of the season.

The downside is the serious injuries to players on both teams.

The defense came up with the game-winning interception at the goal line. Too exciting for words.

Bring on the Jets.

Helen Lincoln

North Cape May

I’m not sure how to describe that game. Horrible start, offense came on and played great, the defense was awful, too many penalties, and we stop Rodgers inside the 5 to win the game.

Dear God ,what a game. Bottom line is a season-saving win.

Glenn Master

Ventnor

Whether it was the four-leaf clover in my wallet, the rabbit's foot in my pocket or the productive running game on the field, our Eagles were lucky to leave Green Bay with a win.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

This game started out just like the last three, but they came back and scored 21 points in the first half and then battled on both sides of the ball playing Eagles football. Great play by too many players to mention. What a team effort. Let’s get on a roll even with all the injuries.

Butch Sill

Absecon

The Eagles clearly played a better game than the last two outings. Green Bay had no answer for Eagles' running game, but the Eagles were picked apart in the air. Still need a lot of work on pass defense.

 Aaron Rodgers is the best two-minute quarterback in the league and was aided far too many times by defensive pass interference penalties near the end of the first and second halves.

 However, timing is everything, and the blocking of the defense was the decisive blow that kept Doug's Thursday night victory streak in tact.

Go, Birds!

Sylvia W. Stewart

Egg Harbor Township

Well, the first quarter was just painful to watch. The secondary is suspect, and penalties were costly. However, they committed to the run and found some success.

Wentz should have sealed this win in the fourth quarter., but the defense came through. A huge win against a formidable opponent in Aaron Rodgers.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

Very refreshing to see Doug reprise the running game showing Sanders and Jordan have legs to get it done!

Our defensive backfield needs help, Howie (make the trade), and somebody please put an APB out for a sighting of Fletcher Cox.

One last point, Doug throw that challenge flag! That is what your spotter gets paid for, to tell you when to do it! It almost cost you the game!

All in all, a big win! 

Jack Verseput

Linwood

Three weeks in a our secondary is pathetic. Alshon Jeffrey made a big difference. Howard showed why he should be the featured back. All we need is the return of DeSean Jackson.

Rev Joe Ganiel

Runnemede

“Run, baby, run” should be our new mantra as that was the difference tonight in an undoubtedly must-win match! Let the healing process begin as we’re back in the hunt!

Frank "Rue" Tamru

Mays Landing

What a well-deserved tough win!

Finally pressure on the Q,B and even an interception. What a great finish for the D, considering that the Eagles' secondary has to be one of the worst in the NFL — stopping Green Bay with two goal-line stands.

Maddox is lucky Rodgers didn't light up the scoreboard like a pinball machine. Hope he's OK. Wentz had a good game, but it was the running game that won this game for them. Now, 10 days to get healthy.

Tony Perry 

Egg Harbor Township

