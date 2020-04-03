The ShopRite LPGA Classic has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 54-hole, $1.75 million tournament, originally scheduled to be played May 29-31, will now hopefully be played July 31-Aug. 2 on the Bay Course at Seaview, a Dolce Hotel in Galloway Township.
“The positive (about the rescheduling) is that in a lot of grim circumstances we’ll live to fight another day,” said Tim Erensen, managing partner of Eiger Marketing Group, which owns and operates the Classic. “We’ve known for a month or so that we weren’t playing professional golf in the month of May. We’ll see the Jersey Shore at its best in the summer time.”
But in today’s uncertain world there’s no guarantee the Classic will be played on its new dates. Erensen said a final decision on the tournament’s fate will made by June 1.
“We’re moving forward right now like we’re going to play the first week in August,” Erensen said. “If things aren’t better by June 1 than we would have other conversations and the likelihood of having the event the first week in August or frankly having the event in 2020 is pretty grim at that point.”
The Classic is an integral part of the South Jersey sports scene, raising more than $35 million for charity since ShopRite became the presenting sponsor in 1992.
“I think what’s important to us and certainly to ShopRite is that when the event does come back it comes back in the same form that has happened in the past,” Erensen said. “We have our pro-am. We have spectators.”
The Classic began in 1986 and has been held every year except for a three-year gap from 2007-09 because of a dispute over tournament dates with the LPGA.
Few local events in sports or entertainment bring more publicity to the greater Atlantic City area. Shots of the Atlantic City Boardwalk and beaches are often featured on the Golf Channel’s national television coverage.
The Classic’s two-day pro-am is the largest of any LPGA, PGA or Champions tour event, with more than 1,000 golfers playing on four courses — the Bay and Pines at Seaview, Galloway National and Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield.
“Obviously, there’s a lot bigger issues in the world at the moment than professional golf,” Erensen said. “But I think when the proper authorities give the green light for things to resume and golf tournaments begin to take place again, I do think people are going to be anxious to embrace the LPGA when we get back at it at Seaview.”
The Classic was one of five events rescheduled by the LPGA on Friday.
“We are so thankful to all our partners for their flexibility and willingness to work with us during this very difficult time,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said in a prepared statement. “This has been a truly collective effort to reschedule tournament dates and work together to provide LPGA players with as many playing opportunities as possible once it is safe for us to resume competing again. As we watch the world come together in this battle against this virus, we are so thankful for all of the support from our valued partners and we continue to wish for the health and safety of all the extended members of our global LPGA family.”
