WILDWOOD — The Pleasantville High School boys basketball team left the Wildwoods Convention Center frustrated after its first loss of the season Tuesday.
How the defeat happened made it even tougher for the Greyhounds.
Justin Blythe’s driving layup with five seconds left gave Father Judge a 53-52 win over the Greyhounds in the Bernie McCracken Memorial championship game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic. Elijah Jones led Pleasantville with 16 points.
“It was real tough,” Pleasantville coach Butch Warner said. “We can’t make a free throw. We turn the ball over. It’s tough.”
Pleasantville (4-1) went 0 for 5 from the foul line in the final 2 minutes, 46 seconds. The Greyhounds also started slowly, trailing by 13 at halftime. If that weren't enough, Pleasantville also committed a pair of critical turnovers in the final two minutes.
The Greyhounds had 11 steals and forced 28 turnovers, but they were 6 of 18 from the foul line and 4 of 17 from 3-point range.
Blythe, a 5-foot-10 guard, sank 6 of 12 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points. On his winning shot, he caught the ball in the right corner, pump-faked, drove the baseline, hop-stepped into the lane and made the layup.
It felt good,” he said. “It was like everything slows down around you.”
Tuesday’s game concluded the Classic. Many of the tournament’s brackets are named after people who made contributions to Wildwood and Wildwood Catholic basketball. McCracken was a successful Wildwood boys coach.
Father Judge (6-3) controlled the first half with its zone defense.
Greyhounds guard Marquise McLaughlin (14 points) sank two early 3-pointers. Pleasantville then made just 1 of 11 shots from beyond the arc the rest of the half.
“We started well the first two minutes, but then we just lost total rhythm,” Warner said.
Pleasantville was a different team in the second half. The Greyhounds scrambled all over the floor. They doubled and in some cases triple-teamed the ball.
Pleasantville forced turnovers that led to easy baskets.
The Greyhounds closed the quarter with a 12-0 run that turned an eight-point deficit into a 46-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Jones and Alejandro Rosado (six points, eight rebounds) grabbed offensive rebounds and scored during that stretch, while Noel Gonzalez (12 points) added a fast-break layup.
Pleasantville however, missed four straight foul shots in falling behind 51-50 with 1:41 left.
The Greyhounds patiently moved the basketball and found Rosado on the block, who scored after pump-faking a Judge defender into the air.
But the Greyhounds couldn’t hold that lead. Two turnovers and another missed foul shot gave Blythe the chance he needed.
Everything is learning,” Warner said. “We’ll take the positives from this. This is the first time we were in a game this season where we had to grind in and out. We have to execute down the stretch, make free throws, make the right defensive plays. But I’m proud of what we’re doing so far. We’ll be all right.”
Pleasantville 10 5 31 6 - 52
Father Judge PA 13 15 14 - 53
PV - Muhammad 4, McLaughlin 14, Rosado 6, Gonzalez 12, Jones 16
FJ – Johnson 9, Blythe 26, Minich 2, Reinhart 1, Flowers 2, Mckenna 7, Comas 6
Wildwood 58, St. Mark’s of Delaware 52
Karl Brow and Seamus Fynes each scored 14 points to lead Wildwood in the Bernie McCracken Memorial consolation game.
Omarian McNeal grabbed seven rebounds for the winners.
St. Mark’s 9 8 13 22 – 52
Wildwood 15 5 17 21 – 58
SM – Sanders 8, Muzzi 4, Marks 10, White 11, Schnatterer 5, Timmons 6
WW – McGrath 6, McNeal 10, Brown 14, Claudio 2, Miles 12, Fynes 14,
