GROTON, Conn. — A female high school football player in Connecticut has been forced to change in a custodial supply closet.
The Day of New London reported administrators were notified of the situation after the 11th grader, a wide receiver and the only girl on the Robert E. Fitch High School team, became upset and left practice Sept. 9.
School Superintendent Michael Graner told the newspaper he met with the girl's mother Sept. 10 and agrees she should not have been made to change alongside mops, brooms and other cleaning supplies.
Graner said the closet will be cleaned out.
The field house, adjacent to the school's football field, contains a large locker room for boys, men's and women's bathrooms, a meeting room and a coach's office, but no girls locker room.
