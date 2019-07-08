The 22nd annual Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, the first all-female South Jersey beach patrol competition of the summer, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 33rd Avenue beach in Longport.
The races are the doubles row, the swim, the singles row, the paddleboard race and the surf dash. Scoring is 7-5-4-3-2-1 for the first six places.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol is the two-time defending team champion. O.C. won last year with 21 points, while Avalon took second with 15 points and Sea Isle City was third with 14.
— Guy Gargan
