Last Dance organizers announced the brackets Saturday for its 222-team, statewide high school baseball tournament — an event aimed at giving back what the COVID-19 pandemic took away this spring.
And now it’s time to play ball.
The Last Dance Tournament will start with pool-play July 14-16. About 60 sites statewide will be used based on location, placing teams into 32 regions. Most regions will have two groups of four teams. After three pool play games, the top two from each will then play for the regional championship.
The seedings and host sites were announced on Jersey Sports Zone’s YouTube channel. The announcement had an NCAA March Madness selection show vibe, breaking down every region and had interviews with players, coaches and organizers.
The 32 regional champions advance to the single-elimination rounds July 21-29. There will be two brackets — North and South Jersey — with 16 teams each. The North and South winners will play for the state title July 30.
Teams are not allowed to wear school-issued uniforms and raised money for transportation and shirts. Some schools could not use their normal team names and entered accordingly.
Vineland, Ocean City, Holy Spirit, Egg Harbor Township, Cedar Creek, ACIT, Millville, Barnegat, Southern Regional, Pinelands Regional, Mainland Regional and Buena Regional are the local teams competing in the Last Dance.
Ocean City is supposed to host the only region in the state with one group — a competitive, six team field with all Press-area teams.
The Raiders (Ocean City) earned the top seed. BPC Spartans (Holy Spirit) earned the second seed. Triple Crown Sport (EHT) is No. 3, EHC Pirates (Cedar Creek) is No. 4, Atlantic County RedHawks (ACIT) is No. 5 and Millville Lightning (Millville) is the sixth seed.
John Kroeger, who along with St. Joseph (Metuchen) athletic director and coach Mike Murray and Millburn coach Brian Chapman organized the Last Dance, called the Ocean City group “the strongest in the state.”
“The best teams are down there, and someone has to make it out of there,” said Kroeger, who said two teams could finish pool-play 3-0 and may have to have a tiebreaker.
“We will figure it out from there when or if the time comes. But that’s why I’m going down there. That’s baseball right there. Listen, I’m going down there.”
Vineland is the top seed in the Pitman group at Glassboro High School. Barnegat will be a host site and grabbed the second seed in its group. Also in that group is third-seed Southern. Pinelands is the second seed in the Bayville group at Leiter Field. Finally, Mainland grabbed the top seed and Buena the fourth in the Williamstown group.
The Last Dance is sanctioned by the United States Specialty Sports Association, not the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports.
But the tournament must adhere to the NJSIAA’s summer coaching guidelines, which says coaches cannot coach their players until July 13.
There is a 25-man roster limit. Teams have unlimited defensive substitutions, and could bat 10 or 11 players. There are no pitch count or inning limits, but coaches have been asked not to overuse pitchers. The main goal is to have seniors play as much as possible for one "last dance” in high school.
“You always like to play the best when you can,” Ocean City coach Andrew Bristol said about his region. “I have tremendous respect for all those coaches. I’m just looking forward to getting out on the field, especially with our seniors ... and nothing fazes our players. We just want to play and have some fun.
“Baseball is all about fun, first and foremost.”
Every coach, player and umpire will have their temperature checked before each game. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be sent home. Players and coaches are required to wear masks in the dugout, but players don’t have to wear facial coverings on the field.
After pool play, all single-elimination games will be played at minor league parks, including TD Bank Ballpark (Somerset Patriots), Skylands Park (Sussex County Miners) and FirstEnergy Park (Lakewood Blue Claws), with the championship game at Arm & Hammer Park (Trenton Thunder).
The tournament will only take admission fees at those stadiums and not pool-play sites. The fees will range from $5 to $10. Masks are recommended for all fans, and social distancing will be enforced.
“The high school coaches throughout the state were incredible from High Point all the way down to Pennsville, they all helped out in some way, shape or form,” Kroeger said.
“It’s getting to that point where this is a reality.”
Bristol said his team, and other programs, may not have all their players due to other commitments, such as college or travel baseball.
Ocean City will not have senior pitcher Jake McKenna because he recently signed a minor-league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. But McKenna will be cheering on his teammates from the dugout, said Bristol.
Mainland will not have junior pitcher and University of Florida commit Chase Petty, according to the selection show Saturday.
“I’m sure we are in the same boat as a lot of other teams,” Bristol said. “But if our guys are unavailable, they’ll play. If not, we have plenty of guys in our program who can.
“It’s just unbelievable this came together and just honored to be a part of it and allowed to be playing some games in July. We are really looking forward to this. It’s really exciting to have it.”
1 of 16
Baseball player Jim Litton takes off sprinting along with other players in Sandcastle Stadium in Atlantic City, Saturday, April 01, 2006. during tryouts for the Atlantic City Surf Baseball team. (Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Tues. 5/19/98 Media day for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Ballplayers take the field to prepare for tomorrow nightÕs opener at the new Sandcastle baseball field. Pitchers and catchers inspect the mound.
Splash and Ronnie head to the field for SplashÕs Soft Toss. Sponge baseballs are shot into the crowd with a co2 cannon. 6/24/01 Ronnie BaileyÕs summer job working for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team at the Sandcastle stadium in Atlantic City. Shot various dates.
Baseball fan Tristan Letts, 8, of Millville watches the Atlantic City Surf minor league basball team's 2005 season opening game against the Newark Bears, Thursday, Apr. 28, 2005. (Michael Ein/ The Press of Atlantic City)
Brian R. Hunter signs autographs for members of the Ventnor Little League 9-10 All-Star team during the rain-delayed Atlantic City Surf baseball game, Thursday, July 5, 2001. Hunter has been signed to the Toronto Blue Jays organization and leaves the Surf.
Atlantic City Surf baseball team pitcher Andy High warms up during practice in Sandcastle Stadium, Atlantic City. (Pitchers had already had their pitching drills and warm ups early in the morning, before 10am. They were their to help with infield practice. Therefore: they were not throwing hard.) Wednesday, April 26, 2006 , (Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Atlantic City Surfs Ozzie Timmons is congratulated by team mate Dario Delgado after hitting a home run in the first inning of Atlantic City Surf, Newark Bears baseball game held at Bernie Robbins Stadium in Atlantic City. Thursday , August 3 ,2006. ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Atlantic City Surf baseball team pitcher Kevin Dougherty warms up during practice in Sandcastle Stadium, Atlantic City. (Pitchers had already had their pitching drills and warm ups early in the morning, before 10am. They were their to help with infield practice) Wednesday, April 26, 2006 , (Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Atlantic City Surf Baseball team Mrg. Jeff Ball looks on as team trainer Jessica Spencer tends to Surf catcher John Macleod after a play at home plate in which he tagged out Manuel Mejia of the Road Warriors during a late morning game at Bernie Robbins.Stadium. Thursday May, 25, 2006. (Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Manager Jeff Ball conducts practice. Mon. Sept. 25 2006 Atlantic City Surf baseball team practice before beginning playoffs tomorrow night, at Bernie Robbins Stadium (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Surf Stadium could once again be home to a minor league baseball team. City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday evening on a resolution authorizing former Atlantic City Surf owner Frank Boulton to negotiate on behalf of the city and leverage his connections to find an ownership group willing to bring minor league baseball back to the city. The resolution provides Boulton a 90-day window to find a team. Wednesday, May 16
Surf Stadium is undergoing continuous renovations as Atlantic City plans for it's future. City officials hope to bring a baseball team back in the coming years. Wednesday, August 3, 2016 (Staff Photographer/Viviana Pernot)
Baseball player Jim Litton takes off sprinting along with other players in Sandcastle Stadium in Atlantic City, Saturday, April 01, 2006. during tryouts for the Atlantic City Surf Baseball team. (Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Tues. 5/19/98 Media day for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Ballplayers take the field to prepare for tomorrow nightÕs opener at the new Sandcastle baseball field. Pitchers and catchers inspect the mound.
BEN FOGLETTO
Splash and Ronnie head to the field for SplashÕs Soft Toss. Sponge baseballs are shot into the crowd with a co2 cannon. 6/24/01 Ronnie BaileyÕs summer job working for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team at the Sandcastle stadium in Atlantic City. Shot various dates.
BEN FOGLETTO
Baseball fan Tristan Letts, 8, of Millville watches the Atlantic City Surf minor league basball team's 2005 season opening game against the Newark Bears, Thursday, Apr. 28, 2005. (Michael Ein/ The Press of Atlantic City)
Michael Ein
Brian R. Hunter signs autographs for members of the Ventnor Little League 9-10 All-Star team during the rain-delayed Atlantic City Surf baseball game, Thursday, July 5, 2001. Hunter has been signed to the Toronto Blue Jays organization and leaves the Surf.
MICHAEL EIN
Atlantic City Surf baseball team pitcher Andy High warms up during practice in Sandcastle Stadium, Atlantic City. (Pitchers had already had their pitching drills and warm ups early in the morning, before 10am. They were their to help with infield practice. Therefore: they were not throwing hard.) Wednesday, April 26, 2006 , (Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Atlantic City Surfs Ozzie Timmons is congratulated by team mate Dario Delgado after hitting a home run in the first inning of Atlantic City Surf, Newark Bears baseball game held at Bernie Robbins Stadium in Atlantic City. Thursday , August 3 ,2006. ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Atlantic City Surf baseball team pitcher Kevin Dougherty warms up during practice in Sandcastle Stadium, Atlantic City. (Pitchers had already had their pitching drills and warm ups early in the morning, before 10am. They were their to help with infield practice) Wednesday, April 26, 2006 , (Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Atlantic City Mayor Bob Levy throws out the first pitch during the Atlantic City Surf Atlantic League baseball team's home opener at Sandcastle Stadium, Wednesday, May 3, 2006.
Michael Ein
Atlantic City Surf Baseball team Mrg. Jeff Ball looks on as team trainer Jessica Spencer tends to Surf catcher John Macleod after a play at home plate in which he tagged out Manuel Mejia of the Road Warriors during a late morning game at Bernie Robbins.Stadium. Thursday May, 25, 2006. (Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Players gather during try outs for the Atlantic City Surf Baseball team at Bernie Robbins Stadium in Atlantic City .. Saturday, May 05 ,2007 . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Manager Jeff Ball conducts practice. Mon. Sept. 25 2006 Atlantic City Surf baseball team practice before beginning playoffs tomorrow night, at Bernie Robbins Stadium (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Bernie Robbins Stadium, formerly the Sandcastle Stadium, former home of the Atlantic City Surf professional baseball adjacent to Bader Field, in Atlantic City, team aerial view April 2009.
Vernon Ogrodnek
Media day for the Atlantic City Surf baseball team. Ballplayers take the field to prepare for tomorrow night's opener at the new Sandcastle baseball field. Manager Doc Edwards.
BEN FOGLETTO
Surf Stadium could once again be home to a minor league baseball team. City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday evening on a resolution authorizing former Atlantic City Surf owner Frank Boulton to negotiate on behalf of the city and leverage his connections to find an ownership group willing to bring minor league baseball back to the city. The resolution provides Boulton a 90-day window to find a team. Wednesday, May 16
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Surf Stadium is undergoing continuous renovations as Atlantic City plans for it's future. City officials hope to bring a baseball team back in the coming years. Wednesday, August 3, 2016 (Staff Photographer/Viviana Pernot)
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.