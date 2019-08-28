PHILADELPHIA — Thursday’s preseason finale against the New York Jets is meaningless for the Eagles’ starters and top backups
Quarterback Carson Wentz, tight end Zach Ertz and the rest of the offense will watch the game from the sideline at MetLife Stadium, along with defensive end Brandon Graham, safety Malcolm Jenkins and the rest of the defense.
This game is for the players on the bubble, the ones hoping to play well enough to either earn spots on the Eagles’ regular-season, 53-man roster or perhaps find a place on another team.
“That’s the thing with the preseason,” Eagles running back Boston Scott said Monday. “When you’re out there, you’re not just playing for the Eagles. You’re also auditioning for 31 other teams.”
Teams are required to reduce their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles currently have 90 players, which means a lot of them will be playing their final game for the team Thursday.
A number of position battles will be settled. The Eagles have a lot of depth at running back, wide receiver, offensive line, tight end, defensive end and defensive back. In some cases, there are three, four and even five players fighting for one or two roster spots.
“I do the best I can to ease their mind a little bit on what this week is about,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday. “It’s tough. It’s hard. There is a lot of uncertainty. ‘Am I going to make it or not?’ At this point, in their mind, they kind of see exactly what’s in front of them.
“I try to explain to them, ‘Listen, you can’t count the numbers of guys in line. You just have to make every rep count and every play count.’ So I know it can be a little bit of a distracting week for some of these players, but at the same time, you still want them to go out and play and play well.”
Here are a few players who will be trying to impress Pederson and the rest of the Eagles’ coaches on Thursday, plus a couple local players trying to do the same thing with other teams.
1. Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins: Hollins is battling with Greg Ward Jr. and a few other players for the fifth wide receiver spot behind Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
Hollins had a solid rookie season as a fourth-round pick in 2017 but was sidelined for most of 2018 with a hamstring injury and has not played up to his potential during the preseason. However, he’s considered an outstanding special teams player, which could wind up giving him the edge over Ward, who is second on the team with six receptions for 87 yards and a TD in the preseason.
2. Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood: Jordan Howard, rookie Miles Sanders and Darren Sproles have roster spots sewn up and Glassboro product Corey Clement would also appear to be a shoo-in. That leaves Smallwood in a duel with Josh Adams, Boston Scott and possibly Donnel Pumphrey for one or two jobs.
Smallwood, who is in his fourth NFL season, is an underrated player who’s reliable as a runner, receiver and blocker.
3. Defensive end Daeshon Hall: Hall, who signed with the Eagles last season, has absolutely played well enough to make the team as a fourth defensive end behind Brandon Graham, Vinny Currey and Derek Barnett. He has three sacks and two forced fumbles during the preseason.
However, he’s fighting with Josh Sweat and rookie Shareef Miller, who were both drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2018 and 2019 drafts, respectively. Teams are reluctant to part with draft picks.
4. Arizona running back Wes Hills: Hills, a rookie free agent from Wildwood, can really help his bid for a roster spot with a strong performance in the Cardinals’ preseason game Thursday at Denver.
Hills leads the Cardinals in rushing during the preseason with 51 yards on 10 carries and also has their only rushing touchdown. But he did not get any playing time last week. If he doesn’t get a spot on the Cards’ roster, he’s considered a top candidate for their 10-player practice squad.
