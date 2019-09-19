Nicholas Huba and Mike McGarry discuss the upcoming weekend of high school action including Bueana's trip to Middle Township and The Holy War between St. Augustine and St. Joseph of Hammonton.
First and Ten with HS Live: Can Middle Township start 3-0?
