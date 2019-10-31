Nicholas Huba and Mike McGarry preview the weekend of high school football action including Ocean City at Mainland and Williamstown at St Augustine.
Breaking
top story
First and Ten with HS Live: Ocean City and Mainland renew their rivalry
TRENDING NOW
-
Arena Football League teams suspend operations, Blackjacks' future unclear
-
Eagles should try to bring back Nick Foles: Weinberg
-
Lower Cape May female football player is center of attention
-
Friday night's New Jersey high school football scores
-
Jada Byers sets another scoring record, No. 4 St. Joseph wins 41-16
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.