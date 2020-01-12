BOYS SWIMMING
1. Cherry Hill East 6-0
2. Egg Harbor Township 5-0
3. St. Augustine Prep 5-1
4. Mainland Regional 7-1
5. Bishop Eustace 5-0
6. Shawnee 5-2
7. Kingsway Regional 6-0
8. Cherokee 4-2
9. GCIT 4-0
10. Southern Regional 8-0
11. Gloucester Catholic 3-0
GIRLS SWIMMING
1. Cherry Hill East 5-0
2. Moorestown 4-1
3. Haddonfield 4-1
4. Mainland Regional 8-0
5. Egg Harbor Township 3-1-1
6. Ocean City 4-1-1
7. Shawnee 4-1
8. Clearview Regional 5-0
9. Southern Regional 7-0
10. Kingsway Regional 4-1
11. Cherokee 4-2
