Press staff reports
The Atlantic City Blackjacks lost 63-61 to the Albany Empire in New York on Saturday in the Arena Football League.
Atlantic City fell to 3-6. Albany improved to 8-1.
Quarterback Warren Smith got his first start of the season for Atlantic City. The Lacey Township High School graduate threw for 329 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Blackjacks scored their final touchdown with about 15 seconds left in regulation but did not recover the onside kick that followed.
EGG HARBOR CITY — Lynden Trail wanted some time away from football after his rookie year wit…
The Blackjacks’ next game is 7 p.m. at the Washington Valor. The Blackjacks return to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City to face the Philadelphia Soul on July 6.
After a week off, the Blackjacks will finish their first season at home against the Baltimore Brigade on July 21.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.