St. Agustine crew coach Ray D'Amico, christens a new boat with Holy Water from the Vatican. Stockton University AC Stake Crew Races held in Atlantic City Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Stockton University AC Stake Crew Races held in Atlantic City Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Dale Gerhard
Stockton Crew coach John Bancheri. Stockton University AC Stake Crew Races held in Atlantic City Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Dale Gerhard
St. Agustine crew coach Ray D'Amico, christens a new boat with champaigne. Stockton University AC Stake Crew Races held in Atlantic City Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Dale Gerhard
Stockton Crew coach John Bancheri. Stockton University AC Stake Crew Races held in Atlantic City Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Dale Gerhard
St. Agustine crew coach Ray D'Amico, christens a new boat with Holy Water from the Vatican. Stockton University AC Stake Crew Races held in Atlantic City Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Dale Gerhard
Stockton University AC Stake Crew Races held in Atlantic City Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Stockton University-Atlantic City Stake Race was a big success in perfect weather Saturday.
The event, based at the Stockton-Atlantic City High School boathouse, had a lighthearted feel since crew's prime season is in the spring, but there was a sense of history in the making. The event has a lot of potential to grow.
The rowing regatta featured the teams of Drexel University and Stockton, the high school teams of Egg Harbor Township, Holy Spirit, Mainland Regional, Ocean City and St. Augustine Prep and the rowing clubs of Viking, Crescent and Potomac.
All the races were 4,200-meter head races, with the competing boats starting in intervals instead of together. Their times determined their places. The course in the intracoastal waterway went from the boathouse to the stake turn at Surrey Avenue in Ventnor and back again.
John Bancheri, a former Atlantic City High School rower, is the Stockton director of rowing and the women's coach. He talked mostly about the Stockton-A.C. Stake Race's possibilities.
"Our goal was to have two great events, one in the fall and one in the spring, and we came up with the idea of a stake race, going around the buoy," Bancheri said. "We had 81 boats today. Dr. Harvey Kesselman, our president, wanted as many boats as possible, he wanted maximum participation. He thinks big. That's the kind of guy I want to work with. It's like 'Jack and the Beanstalk.' We're going to the moon with this thing. I'd like it to be a big event, a big social event on the bay with parties going on.
"We have this great sport, and we go everywhere to compete, and we compete well. Take Lake Lenape (in Mays Landing). It went from two or three scullers to a major (rowing) event weekly. This is the most under-utilized rowing facility in the United States. This could be and should be a focal point in the community of the sport of rowing."
Kesselman spoke to the crowd during a break in the racing. Racing boats were christened.
The Stockton women's crew team is in its second season as a varsity program, while the men's team competes on the club level.
"Our kids have been on the water less than two weeks, and amongst ourselves, there was good improvement," Bancheri said. "We have a lot of young rowers and we measure our success, not by winning and losing but by our improvement, and closing the gap (against teams such as Drexel, an NCAA Division I power)."
The Stockton women's varsity eight rowed the course in 18 minutes, 40 seconds, beating the Ospreys B boat by more than three minutes. The varsity-eight lineup consisted of stroke Olivia Hurley, Emily Culmone (Ocean City), Michaela Pope, Jany Anderson (Ocean City), Chloe Schulze (Pinelands Regional), Caitlyn Fogarty, Kayla Bokor, bow Catelyn Andrews and coxswain Kaitlyn Bradley (Oakcrest).
"It's awesome," Pope, a 19-year-old sophomore from Collingswood, said of the event. "I started last year before we got all these boats and the support that we have, and to see how it's changed is just crazy. It amazing to be a part of it. It's great to be a part of the people that built this group up.
Culmone rowed with Pope, then as part of the varsity four and the varsity eight.
"I love (the event)," said Culmone, a 19-year-old sophomore from Absecon. "It's a lot bigger than the event we had in the spring. A lot of the high school teams have come out. It's nice to see some D-I competition from bigger schools."
Viking Rowing Club's A crew won the youth men's eight race (15:15), and Merion Mercy Academy's A crew won the women's youth eight race (16:40). Josh Diggins, of St. Augustine Prep, took the youth men's single race (18:10).
Note: Bancheri wants to start a six-week summer rowing program for the youth of Atlantic City. "I want kids in the inner city to experience rowing," Bancheri said. "I'm from Mississippi Avenue. We could end it with a small regatta at the end of the summer and have a barbecue."
