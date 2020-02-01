Stockton University’s Kyion Flanders, a Wildwood High School graduate, scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Ospreys to an 86-79 win in a New Jersey Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Saturday in Haledon.
Flanders hit 8 for 8 from the line in the second half as Stockton took control in a game which was tied at halftime.
Jordan Taylor scored 16 points and had a game-high 12 rebounds, and Kadian Dawkins shot 6 for 9 from the field and had 14 points. Steve Ferebee (Absegami) added nine points, and he and Flanders each had nine rebounds. Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) had five assists.
The Ospreys upped their season mark to 13-7 and improved to 10-3 NJAC. William Paterson dropped to 9-11 overall and 5-8 in the conference.
The score was tied at 31-31 at halftime. Othniel Nyamekye gave Stockton the lead for good at 35-33 with under two minutes gone in the second half.
Women’s basketball: William Paterson beat the visiting Ospreys 59-54 as a late Stockton rally fell short. Stockton trailed 55-45 with over two minutes left to play, but Hailee Porricelli hit a field goal and Emily Donzanti made two consecutive baskets to cut the Pioneers’ lead to 55-51 with 47 seconds left.
Paterson’s Alisa Giordano and Brianna Brooks each hit two free throws to seal the win. Porricelli made a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining.
Stockton fell to 8-12 overall and 3-10 NJAC. William Paterson improved to 8-11 and 7-6.
Donzanti led Stockton with 17 points and four steals. Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) had 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds and three blocks, and Porricelli added 10 points.
Giordano topped the Pioneers with 17 points and six assists, and Justina Cabezas had 14 points and five rebounds.
