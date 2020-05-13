Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) in action during the the NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 22-14. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
NFC defensive end Fletcher Cox, of the Philadelphia Eagles, runs for a touchdown, after an interception by strong safety Harrison Smith, of the Minnesota Vikings, (22), during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the AFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. To the right is defensive end Everson Griffen, of the Minnesota Vikings (97). (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox speaks with members of the media as he cleans out his locker at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The Eagles ended their season with a 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) looks on during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. Seattle won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox tries to stop Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) from throwing a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) in action during the the NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 22-14. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
NFC defensive end Fletcher Cox, of the Philadelphia Eagles, runs for a touchdown, after an interception by strong safety Harrison Smith, of the Minnesota Vikings, (22), during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the AFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. To the right is defensive end Everson Griffen, of the Minnesota Vikings (97). (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox speaks with members of the media as he cleans out his locker at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The Eagles ended their season with a 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) looks on during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. Seattle won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox tries to stop Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) from throwing a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Fletcher Cox has a state-of-the-art gym in his Texas home.
But the Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle has some training advice for teammates who are not as fortunate.
"I tell the guys to drive their car to a flat parking spot and push," Cox said. "I feel like that’s a way, push a car. You got to push somebody (in a real game) for 30-40 seconds (each play). That’s a good way to simulate it."
The COVID-19 pandemic has made this an NFL offseason like none other. There are no voluntary workouts or organized team activities (OTAs) at any of the teams' facilities, including NovaCare Complex in south Philadelphia. Players and coaches are meeting virtually through the Internet.
“You get to see everybody (at home), see what they’re up to,” Cox said during a video new conference Tuesday afternoon. “It’s still taking me some getting used to — the calling in and remembering to call in — things like that.”
There’s also no telling how the regular season will unfold. The Eagles are scheduled to open at the Washington Redskins on Sept. 13. There is a distinct possibility, however, that the NFL will begin its season — if it starts on schedule — with no fans in the stands, a scenario Cox described as weird.
"You have to assume it’s going to work out," he said. "I tell myself all the time control what you can control. We will get over this. We’ll be fine. It will be different if we have to play the game with no fans. But I think we have to understand that health is a priority.”
Cox, 29, is one of the mainstays on the Eagles' defense with five consecutive Pro Bowl selections. He made 40 tackles last season, but his 3.5 sacks were down from his career high of 10.5 in 2018. Cox underwent foot surgery between the 2018 and 2019 seasons and was often double-teamed last year.
Cox’s defensive leadership could be even more important this season, as the Eagles have said goodbye to key veterans, safety Malcolm Jenkins and linebacker Nigel Bradham.
But fans shouldn’t look for Cox to change his personality. He says he's not a "rah-rah guy."
"For me, I just have to keep raising the bar," he said. "The guys know that I’m a leader, and that I’m there if they need me. I like to lead by example.”
Cox has already started to assert his influence. The Eagles acquired cornerback Darius Slay in a pre-draft trade with the Detriot Lions. Cox and Slay played together at Mississippi State.
“When all this craziness is over with, I’ll be ready to get back with those guys,” Cox said of his defensive teammates. “I just told (Slay), ‘If you want to win, come to Philly.’ I said, ‘We win around here, we do things different around here.’”
And sometimes that means pushing cars in empty parking lots.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
NFL Draft Football
TCU Iowa St Football
Kansas TCU Football
Southern TCU Football
TCU Texas Tech Football
NFL Combine Football
NFL Combine Football
Baylor TCU College Football
West Virginia TCU Football
TCU Texas Tech Football
TCU Preview Football
TCU Texas Football
TCU Texas Football
Texas TCU Football
TCU Kansas Football
TCU Purdue Football
Baylor TCU College Football
TCU Purdue Football
TCU Texas Football
Texas TCU Football
TCU Oklahoma St Football
TCU Purdue Football
NFL Combine Football
TCU Oklahoma St Football
TCU Football
Baylor TCU College Football
West Virginia TCU Football
NFL Combine Football
NFL Combine Football
TCU Oklahoma St Football
Baylor TCU College Football
TCU Texas Football
NFL Combine Football
Texas TCU Football
NFL Combine Football
Baylor TCU College Football
Big 12 NCAA Football Media Day
TCU Purdue Football
NFL Combine Football
TCU Texas Tech Football
Southern TCU Football
Cheez It Bowl Football
TCU Purdue Football
West Virginia TCU Football
Texas TCU Football
TCU Texas Football
APTOPIX Oklahoma TCU Football
NFL Combine Football
NFL Combine Football
TCU Purdue Football
NFL Combine Football
NFL Combine Football
Oklahoma TCU Football
NFL Combine Football
TCU Texas Football
Alamo Bowl Football
NFL Combine Football
West Virginia TCU Football
TCU Football
APTOPIX TCU Texas Tech Football
TCU Texas Football
TCU Oklahoma St Football
TCU Iowa St Football
NFL Draft Football
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.