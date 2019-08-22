Day Three of the MidAtlantic fishing tournament on Wednesday had a lighter fleet of 48 boats, but there were some major changes to the leaderboard.
Brooks Smith, of Stuart, Florida, aboard Uno Mas took over first place in the white marlin category, weighing a 71-pounder for angler Jeremy Cerdas at Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland.
Marty Judge, of Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania, took over second place with a 68-pounder.
Nick Eubank’s Double Barrel, out of Boca Raton, Florida, weighed a 67-pounder for angler Andrew Schwartz in Cape May, which moved into a third-place tie with John Raimondo’s Sea Mistress, from Avalon.
Curtis Macomber, of Berlin, Maryland, aboard Stalker, weighed big eye tuna weighing 226 and 207 pounds, which put him in first and second place, respectively, in that category. Tommy Hancock’s Dem Boys, from Isle of Palms, South Carolina, has the third heaviest tuna at 96 pounds.
The dolphin division had no changes. Todd Dickerson’s Top Dog, of Laytonsville, Maryland, and Curtis Campbell’s Reel Estate, of Baltimore, both weighed 33-pounders earlier in the week to share the lead.
Ed Russo’s Big Deal, of Carlstadt, Bergen County, and Jamie Diller’s Canyon Lady, of Stone Harbor, are tied for second, each with a 27-pounder.
Also unchanged was the wahoo division, where the Ross Clubb, of Newmanstown, Pennsylvania, aboard Chain Reaction, leads with a 33-pounder.
Thomas Quhoun’s Special Situation, of Ocean City, Maryland, remained in second with a 29-pounder. Third was Andy Schlotter’s My Time of Hilltown, Pennsylvania, with a 28-pounder.
Boats with significant billfish releases on Day 3 were Smith’s Uno Mas (10 white marlin), John Bayliss’ Tarheel (two white marlin and one blue marlin), John Gudelsky’s Reel Joy (two white marlin and one blue marlin), Hancock’s Dem Boys (one white marlin and one blue marlin) and Joe Posillico’s Torta (one blue marlin).
No blue marlin were weighed on Day Three, and that category continues to be vacant.
Most of the boats took off Thursday and there were no changes to the leaderboard.
