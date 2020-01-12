PHILADELPHIA — Flyers left winger Oskar Lindblom, who is undergoing treatments at Penn for a rare type of bone cancer, attended the team's game Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center and received a standing ovation when he was shown on the video screen.
The tribute came during a first period stoppage of play, and Lindblom did well to hold it together. Fans held handmade #OskarStrong signs, and players from both teams saluted the Flyers' forward with reverent taps of the sticks along the ice and boards.
Lindblom, 23, was tied for the Flyers' lead with 11 goals when his Ewing's sarcoma was diagnosed. He played in 30 games and will miss the rest of the season. He gave his teammates and coaches an emotional lift when he met with them after their practice Friday in Voorhees.
"Best part of my day so far!" coach Alain Vigneault said Friday. "He's doing real well. He's in good spirits."
"The guys call him 'Sunshine,'" Vigneault said, referring to a character's nickname in the movie "Remember the Titans.:'
"You know, that quarterback? He does look like him. And he's got that same beautiful smile today, so it's real good to see him."
Inquirer staff writer Sam Carchidi contributed to this article.
