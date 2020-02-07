Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
New Jersey Devils' Pavel Zacha, left, shoots the puck past Philadelphia Flyers' James van Riemsdyk during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New Jersey Devils' Miles Wood (44) skates past Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere (53) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Laughton (21) cannot get a shot past New Jersey Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood (29) as Jack Hughes (86) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New Jersey Devils' Miles Wood (44) celebrates after scoring against Philadelphia Flyers' Brian Elliott (37) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New Jersey Devils' Miles Wood, left, celebrates after scoring against Philadelphia Flyers' Brian Elliott during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New Jersey Devils' Blake Coleman (20) celebrates with Nikita Gusev (97) past Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny (11) after Coleman scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New Jersey Devils' Pavel Zacha, left, shoots the puck past Philadelphia Flyers' James van Riemsdyk during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Jersey Devils' Miles Wood (44) skates past Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere (53) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Laughton (21) cannot get a shot past New Jersey Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood (29) as Jack Hughes (86) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Jersey Devils' Miles Wood (44) celebrates after scoring against Philadelphia Flyers' Brian Elliott (37) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny skates off the ice after an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Jersey Devils' Miles Wood, left, celebrates after scoring against Philadelphia Flyers' Brian Elliott during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
New Jersey Devils' Blake Coleman (20) celebrates with Nikita Gusev (97) past Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny (11) after Coleman scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
PHILADELPHIA — Never mind that New Jersey is at the bottom of the Metropolitan standings.
"They're not having the season they want, but they have some good players over there," Flyers center Kevin Hayes insisted after the morning skate Thursday. "You can't take them lightly. There's guys on that team that are in contract years and guys that are trying to make an impression on their (new) coaching staff."
On Thursday night, the Devils impressed their coaches.
The Flyers? Not so much.
New Jersey scored 13 seconds into the game and never looked back, trouncing the Flyers 5-0 at the Wells Fargo Center and stopping the momentum they had built with a 6-1-1 run.
Sloppy passing, an ineffective power play, and a defense that allowed numerous odd-man rushes drew loud boos as the Flyers lost to the lowly Devils for the first time in their three meetings this season.
"Bad game. Nothing you can do now. We have to regroup and win Saturday" in Washington, Jake Voracek said after playing in his 900th career game.
It was the second time in franchise history the Flyers were shut out when taking 46 or more shots. They took 48 shots in a 3-0 loss to Chicago in 1969 at the Spectrum.
"Nobody's happy how they played tonight, starting from me on out," goalie Brian "Moose" Elliott said. "It's just disappointing at this time of the year to put that type of game on the ice. We've got a big one coming up and have a chance to answer the bell there."
Rookie Mackenzie Blackwood, who took a 3.00 goals-against average into the game, made 46 saves to earn his second shutout of the season.
"Anything that could go wrong, did," coach Alain Vigneault said. "At the end of the day, they made us pay for our mistakes."
The Flyers outshot the Devils, 46-19, but Blackwood had all the answers.
Now the Flyers must play the powerful Capitals on the road Saturday.
"The important question for me is getting my team ready for Washington," Vigneault said.
Vigneault later added: "I will reaffirm that we are getting into the playoffs. ... Once you're one of the 16 teams, your chances are as good as anybody's. St. Louis proved that beyond a shadow of a doubt last year."
New Jersey secured the win by scoring two goals 3 minutes, 23 seconds apart early in the third period to build a 4-0 lead.
Pavel Zacha finished off a two-on-one to score a shorthanded goal with 18 minutes, 50 seonds left in the third, and Miles Wood (two goals) made it 4-0 by scoring on a breakaway after Shayne Gostisbehere lost the puck at his own blue line.
Wood's goal sent Elliott to the bench in favor of Alex Lyon. Elliott had carried the Flyers recently.
"We hung Moose out to dry tonight," Gostisbehere said.
The Devils began the night 19 points behind the surging Flyers. They had lost their previous three games (Nashville, Dallas, and Montreal), but each went past regulation
So they have been competitive.
On the game's first shift, rookie defenseman Phil Myers was victimized by Travis Zajac's hustle. Zajac beat Myers to the puck behind the goal line and fed an uncovered Blake Coleman in the slot. Coleman (20th goal) put a backhander past Elliott, and the Devils had a 1-0 lead after just 13 seconds.
It was the first of three goals scored against Claude Giroux's line, and it marked the first time the Flyers had allowed the opening tally in the last seven games.
The Devils made it 2-0 as Damon Severson's right-circle power-play shot went over Elliott's shoulder -- the goalie will want that one back — with 18:21 remaining in the second.
Later in the second, Voracek, from the doorstep, had an empty net, but he put a shot off the right post and defenseman P.K. Subban cleared it before it went into the net. A little over two minutes later, Travis Konecny deflected a shot off the post while the Flyers were on a power play.
So the Devils maintained their 2-0 lead, and the Flyers were serenaded with boos as the second period ended.
The Flyers finished 0-for-4 on the power play. They allowed a shorthanded goal and the Devils had an inordinate amount of scoring chances while one of their players was in the penalty box.
"We should have denied (them)," Vigneault cracked about the penalties on New Jersey.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.