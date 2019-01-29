|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0—1
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Lindblom 6 (Voracek, Couturier), 1:40. Penalties_Sanheim, PHI, (tripping), 8:27.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Staal, NYR, (interference), 4:30; Folin, PHI, (tripping), 12:06.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Nieves, NYR, (roughing), 3:01.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 12-3-4_19. N.Y. Rangers 13-12-13_38.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Stolarz 3-3-2 (38 shots-38 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 6-9-0 (19-18).
A_17,163 (18,006). T_2:28.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Andrew Smith, Libor Suchanek.
